Is The Sims 4 on PS4 multiplayer? Everything you need to know about the PS Plus February 2020 game!

The Sims 4 is a part of the free games for PS Plus this February and this article tells you everything you must know about whether it features multiplayer.

Sony's February PS Plus games are great. There's the fantastic Bioshock Collection which boasts the two adventures in the underwater city of Rapture alongside the resort to the racist hellhole of Columbia in the sky, and this fantastic collection comes with The Sims 4. If this is your first time returning to one of the most famous life-simulation video game series, this guide will tell you everything you need to know about whether it features multiplayer on the PlayStation 4.

However, before providing the answer, you should first know that the life-simulation series has just turned 20-years old. Away from making us all feel grey and aged, this is a fantastic achievement as it's one of the best video game series of all time for providing a consistent escape from the mundaneness of reality for the dream life of being a mischievous god who can control the outcome of puppets.

Now that we've acknowledged that the series has just turned 20, it's time to provide the answer for whether The Sims 4 has multiplayer on the PS4.

Is The Sims 4 multiplayer on PS4?

No, The Sims 4 does not have multiplayer on PS4.

There is no multiplayer mode on the PS4 or Xbox One for The Sims 4 as it's purely a single-player only title.

With that being said, there is a mod available on PC from SimsVIP. If you choose to play the game on PC and download this mod, then you'll be able to play online with your mates.

Hopefully multiplayer will be a feature in the inevitable The Sims 5, but - as of now - the only way to play with a mate is by sitting next to one and passing the controller.

The Sims 4 Tiny Living Pack

It's appropriate that The Sims 4 is a part of the February 2020 games for PS Plus as its Tiny Living Pack launches on PlayStation 4 today.

This pack was already released on January 21st for PC, but it arrives on February 4th for both PS4 and Xbox One.

As for what it includes, it's a bundle that challenges you to contain your Sims in a small home with equipment designed to save space. It comes with Murphy Beds and new CAS items, and its emphasis on space creates healthier bills which encourages relationships to bloom quicker.