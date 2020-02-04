'I'd want to go to Liverpool': Ian Wright backs £295m star to join Klopp over Man City

Kylian Mbappe has previously been linked with Liverpool.

Ian Wright has backed Kylian Mbappe to join Liverpool over Manchester City because he feels that they are 'at the start' of building 'something special'.

Speaking to The Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live (03/02/20 at 7:35 pm), former Premier League striker, Wright, thinks he can see Mbappe coming to the Premier League and he believes that Liverpool would be the ideal destination.

"You look at Mbappe looking across, you could probably see him coming across here," Wright told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I'd probably want to go to Liverpool [if I was a world-class player and I had a choice between Liverpool and City]. Any player in the world with Liverpool, especially this season.

"You have to say that Liverpool are at the start of it now, so if you're a world-class player, you'd probably want to get there now. It seems to me, as we saw with Pep, he's had two years of unbelievable football, but I feel that Liverpool are really getting ready to build something special.

"If I am Mbappe. I am looking at Liverpool. Where else you want to go if you are Mbappe now?"

Mbappe is one of the most sought-after players in world football right now, but it would be tough trying to get him out of PSG.

France-based journalist Julien Laurens, previously stated on ESPN that a move to Liverpool would appeal to the French star, as '€300m or maybe €350m with the bonuses [£295 million]' would be a fee that PSG would ask 'anyone to sign Mbappe'.

Added with that, The Telegraph previously claimed that Mbappe would be Jurgen Klopp's 'dream' signing.

Liverpool have always had the capabilities of attracting the big-name players, but with their current position, it makes them even more powerful.

They are on the verge of winning the Premier League title and many would back them to defend their European crown. All of which would play that extra part in attracting the best players in the world to Anfield.

Manchester City also hold that power, and it does seem as though Pep Guardiola needs to refresh his squad and it wouldn't be a surprise if they go and spend big in the summer.