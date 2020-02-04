How to get the 'sparkle effect' on TikTok - bling filter in just three steps!

Filters serve a variety of purposes on whatever social media platform is your go-to. They can be used to make your friends laugh, make you cry (AR tears that is), but there is one coveted filter that makes everything look extra sparkly in life.

The sparkle effect is one everyone has been after since Kirakira+ created it a couple of years back.

It has been used by the likes of the Kardashians, the Jenners and pretty much everyone attending an awards ceremony ever. Because, why not make all your diamonds and jewels look ever more sparkly?

Lots of users have tried to complicate the method to getting the effect on TikTok, with tips, cheats and hacks, but really you can get it in just a few simple steps.

How to get the sparkle effect on TikTok - in three steps!

To get the sparkly 'bling' effect, there are a few very simple steps. All you will need to do beforehand is check that your TikTok app is up to date!

Hit the 'plus' icon to create a new pic or vid Tap the 'effects' icon in the bottom left hand screen Make sure you're on the 'beauty' tab and scroll down until you come across the silver filter called bling. Tap it and the filter will then be applied

There is also another filter called bling, but it is pink. Rather than sparkly diamonds, it has hearts. Either one you settle for, you're going to look cute!

Get the Kirakira+ app

If you're a glutton for punishment and wish to go the long way around, then you can always use the Kirakira+ app first.

We would only really recommend this if you already own the app, because who really has the time these days?

If you have the Kirakira+ app (which costs a whopping £14.99 on the Apple App Store), you can take photos or videos using the 'bling' filter, save them to your camera role and then re-upload them to TikTok.

For a free alternative which is already available for Snapchat users, you can use their 'glitter effect' - can be found via searching filters - and save your videos with that.

