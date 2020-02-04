'He's like him': Liverpool veteran compares highly-rated Reds teenager to Rangers star

Rangers have seen Jermain Defoe thrive - could Liverpool see the same with Rhian Brewster?

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has enjoyed a great career – and Liverpool may have a similar player coming through their ranks.

Defoe's career has seen him turn out for West Ham United, Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Toronto, Sunderland and Rangers, whilst also notching 20 goals in 57 England caps.

Now 37, Defoe is coming towards the end of his career, but he will have inspired many strikers over the course of that career, having been prolific wherever he has played.

Rhian Brewster may just be one of them, given that he hails from East London, just like Defoe did, and Liverpool would no doubt love Brewster to become another Defoe.

Now, Liverpool goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has spoken to BBC Radio Lancashire (55:00) about Brewster, praising him as a natural goalscorer.

Lonergan noted that he spent time training with Defoe with England in the past, and believes that Brewster is just like him, as he's an outstanding finisher no matter where he is, or what foot he's shooting with.

“He is a natural [goalscorer]” said Lonergan. “When I was younger, I trained with England, and the older age were there, and Jermain Defoe was there. He's like him; as soon as the ball drops in the box, no matter where he is – bang, either foot, power, precision. Just an outstanding finisher,” he added.

Brewster is currently on loan at Swansea City, and he bagged his second goal in four games for the Swans in Saturday's 1-1 draw away at Preston North End – Lonergan's hometown club and former team.

Defoe has 162 Premier League goals to his name, and Liverpool would love to see Brewster hit those heights, but there's a long way to go for the 19-year-old, even with this lofty comparison.