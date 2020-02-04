Quick links

'He has a chance': Mourinho names the Spurs player who he could pick tomorrow

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London,...
Tottenham Hotspur are due to take on Southampton in the FA Cup tomorrow evening.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told the London Evening Standard that Dele Alli has a chance of featuring against Southampton tomorrow.

Spurs are set to take on the Saints in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening, as they aim to beat them at the second attempt.

There were fears that Alli could miss the match, after he picked up a knock against Manchester City at the weekend.

Alli was the victim of a poor tackle from Raheem Sterling, and rolled his ankle.

 

But Mourinho has now suggested that the attacking midfielder could start again, as Spurs look to progress in the FA Cup.

"It's not as bad (as was feared) so there is a chance of him playing tomorrow. Let's wait and see, but there is a chance," Mourinho said. 

Alli has been a key player since Mourinho has taken charge, but his form has dipped slightly after a hugely bright start under the Portuguese boss.

The England international has scored just one goal in his last nine appearances for Tottenham, and will want to get back to his top form as soon as possible.

When Spurs and Southampton met in the FA Cup for the first time the two sides drew 1-1.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

