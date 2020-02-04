Quick links

'Hang your head in shame': Richard Keys sends message to West Ham man

Shane Callaghan
Richard Keys speaks at the UEFA Champions League Final 2011 Design Launch at Wembley Stadium on November 25, 2010 in London, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Richard Keys isn't a fan of the West Ham United man right now.

West Ham United Joint Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold (L) chat prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Wigan Athletic and West Ham United at the DW Stadium on May 15,...

Richard Keys has told West Ham United co-owner David Gold to hang his head in shame after his Twitter activity recently.

Gold 'liked' a Twitter post on deadline day which described some West Ham fans as morons.

The Irons twice let a two-goal lead slip in Saturday's 3-3 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in East London, resulting in David Moyes's side dropping to 18th in the Premier League table.

With Sebastien Haller, their £45 million striker, only netting six times in 24 outings, things are looking increasingly precarious for West Ham and the Gold incident hasn't helped matters with regards to stability.

 

Here's what the former Sky Sports presenter wrote on his blog about the West Ham co-owner: "It’s a mess. How David Gold has got the brass neck to ‘like’ a tweet referring to West Ham fans as ‘morons’ I don’t know.

"Hang your head in shame David and remember that you too are a West Ham fan."

The Londoners signed Jarrod Bowed on the final day of the January transfer window and it's probably fair to say that there's unrealistic expectations on the former Hull City star already.

The 23-year-old has only seven Premier League appearances under his belt and it's unfair to ask him to steer the club away from the Championship by May.

He might well do, but other players - like Haller specifically - need to be doing so much more to help West Ham.

West Ham United joint chairmen David Gold (L) and David Sullivan (R) are seen on the stand during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St....

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

