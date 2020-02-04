'Had to read this twice; Lies': Some Rangers fans in shock over Tuesday incident

Rangers secured 1-1 draw in the afternoon's Colts derby featuring the Ibrox Under-21s.

Some Rangers fans are reacting in disbelief to the news of a red card in Tuesday's Colts game.

Rangers' Under-21s secured a late draw against Celtic in the City of Glasgow Cup, courtesy of Ciaran Dickson's strike.

The visitors had taken a first-half lead through Luca Connell but were reduced to 10 men when Ewan Henderson was shown a second yellow card.

Many of this week's headlines have focused on Celtic players avoiding punishment, after the incident involving Leigh Griffiths at the Fountain of Youth Stadium.

And the response from the following Rangers fans is one of shock...

Never....had to read this twice!! — ClownShoes (@scottFsquier12) February 4, 2020

Don't believe you — Royalnavy2704⚓ (@unbawmcgaw) February 4, 2020

Doesnt the ref care about his family or his windows? — newcoagain(again) (@Jaouija) February 4, 2020

What a brave ref — dunc (@garryy86514703) February 4, 2020

Sfa will overturn it — Gordon Mairs (@mairsy_80) February 4, 2020

Celtic player sent off!!. Lies lies and damned lies https://t.co/aqciYARvAn — newcoagain(again) (@Jaouija) February 4, 2020

Rangers' side was depleted by the January departures of youth-team regulars such as Aidan McAdams, Lewis Mayo and Jamie Barjonas.

However, Cammy Palmer and Danny Finlayson both started ahead of their impending moves to Orange County SC, along with the absent Matthew Shiels.

The recently-returned Jake Hastie and Josh McPake were also named in the Rangers first 11.

Brian Kinnear, Nathan Patterson, James Maxwell, Rhys Breen, Dapo Mebude and Kai Kennedy made up the side.