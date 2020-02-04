Quick links

'Had to read this twice; Lies': Some Rangers fans in shock over Tuesday incident

Rangers FC fan show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers secured 1-1 draw in the afternoon's Colts derby featuring the Ibrox Under-21s.

Rangers FC fan show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Some Rangers fans are reacting in disbelief to the news of a red card in Tuesday's Colts game.

Rangers' Under-21s secured a late draw against Celtic in the City of Glasgow Cup, courtesy of Ciaran Dickson's strike.

The visitors had taken a first-half lead through Luca Connell but were reduced to 10 men when Ewan Henderson was shown a second yellow card.

 

Many of this week's headlines have focused on Celtic players avoiding punishment, after the incident involving Leigh Griffiths at the Fountain of Youth Stadium.

And the response from the following Rangers fans is one of shock...

Rangers' side was depleted by the January departures of youth-team regulars such as Aidan McAdams, Lewis Mayo and Jamie Barjonas.

However, Cammy Palmer and Danny Finlayson both started ahead of their impending moves to Orange County SC, along with the absent Matthew Shiels.

Jake Hastie of Rangers in action during the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying round 2nd Leg match between Rangers and St Joseph at Ibrox Stadium on July 18, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The recently-returned Jake Hastie and Josh McPake were also named in the Rangers first 11.

Brian Kinnear, Nathan Patterson, James Maxwell, Rhys Breen, Dapo Mebude and Kai Kennedy made up the side.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

