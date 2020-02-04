'Great player for the Championship': Danny Mills makes claim after decision by West Ham owners

Jarrod Bowen was a deadline-day signing for West Ham United.

Danny Murphy has suggested that one of the reasons the West Ham United owners opted to push for Jarrod Bowen as a deadline-day signing is because he would be a 'great player for the Championship' if they go down.

Speaking to Sunday Exclusive on TalkSport (02/02/20 at 2:55 pm), former England defender, Mills, thinks Bowen will bring a lot of energy and potential goals to West Ham but suggested that the decision to push for the former Hull man was 'shrewd' for more reasons than one.

"He's energetic and he's a goalscorer," Mills told TalkSport. "16 goals in the Championship this season and player of the championship last season and one of the best players in that.

"I just wonder if it's a shrewd move from the owners to go 'okay, we'll get him in, he might just give us that little bit extra, he might just give that extra energy and a couple of goals. Get us out of it. And if not, if we don't get out of it. We have a great player for the Championship next season'.

"I just wonder if they have hedged their bets a little with that type of signing."

The Hammers dropped valuable points at home to fellow relegation strugglers Brighton over the weekend. Despite leading the game 3-1 with 15 minutes left, they still failed to secure all three points.

It was yet another worrying sign that things are heading only one way for the London club.

At this moment in time, David Moyes' side are sitting in the relegation zone and they have Manchester City and Liverpool coming up for their next two games.

Whist Bowen wasn't available for the Brighton game, he will be hoping to provide some lift against Manchester City because he will be available for that encounter.

Michail Antonio is a very important player for Moyes, and he will be expected to start. Added with that, Robert Snodgrass netted a brace last time out, so it remains to be seen who'll make way for Bowen.