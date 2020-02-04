Glenn Murray shares what he noticed about West Ham fans after Brighton snatched a draw

Glenn Murray scored for Brighton at West Ham United over the weekend.

Glenn Murray has shared that he could 'feel the tension in the ground' from the West Ham fans when his Brighton players were leaving following their 3-3 draw over the weekend.

Speaking to The Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live (03/02/20 at 19:55 pm), Murray netted at the London Stadium on Saturday and he shared what he noticed about the West Ham fans after the relegation cruncher.

"We leave that stadium losing then they go above us," Murray told BBC Radio 5 Live. "And then the pressure seems a little heavier on our shoulders and thankfully we managed to rescue a point.

"But we definitely left that stadium the happier of the two teams and the club in general. I mean, you could feel the tension in the ground when we left from the West Ham fans, to be honest."

Brighton were losing 3-1 with 15 minutes left on the clock at the London Stadium, but Graham Potter's side mounted a comeback, including Murray netting the equalising goal via VAR.

As a result, It was a damaging result for David Moyes' side because they have fallen into the Premier League's relegation zone and now have a couple of tough fixtures coming up.

They face Manchester City and Liverpool in their next two matches and it looks like they are only looking one way, which is down.

There's no doubt that they need a lift and the Hammers supporters will be hoping January deadline-day signing, Jarrod Bowen, will help them with that lift.

He is set to face Manchester City this Sunday at the Etihad. Dropped points and even a damaging result could just turn things from bad to even worse for the London club.