Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

'Get him in the team': Some Newcastle fans urge Bruce to pick player for the first time ever

John Verrall
Elias Sorensen of Newcastle United (51) controls the ball whilst being challenged by Dylan McGeouch of Sunderland AFC (8) during the Checkatrade Trophy Match between Sunderland AFC and...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Elias Sorensen scored for Newcastle United's development squad again yesterday.

Elias Sorensen of Newcastle United (51) controls the ball whilst being challenged by Dylan McGeouch of Sunderland AFC (8) during the Checkatrade Trophy Match between Sunderland AFC and...

Newcastle United fans have called for Elias Sorensen to be put into the first-team after he scored for their development side again yesterday.

Sorensen has scored frequently for Newcastle at under-23 level over the past two seasons, when he hasn't been out on loan.

 

And the youngster was on target yet again yesterday, as Newcastle cruised to success over Swansea City.

With Joelinton struggling so badly there are now numerous calls for Sorensen to be given a chance by Steve Bruce on social media website Twitter.

The problem for Sorensen is that when he has been exposed to senior football before he has failed to impress.

The Dane has struggled for game time at both Blackpool and Carlisle United on loan spells, so throwing him into Premier League action could be a big risk.

However, Joelinton still has just one goal to his name in the Premier League, and really seems to be struggling to find any kind of form, so changes may need to be made up-front. 

Newcastle are currently in 12th place in the Premier League table, seven points above the drop zone.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch