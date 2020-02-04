'Get him in the team': Some Newcastle fans urge Bruce to pick player for the first time ever

Elias Sorensen scored for Newcastle United's development squad again yesterday.

Newcastle United fans have called for Elias Sorensen to be put into the first-team after he scored for their development side again yesterday.

Sorensen has scored frequently for Newcastle at under-23 level over the past two seasons, when he hasn't been out on loan.

And the youngster was on target yet again yesterday, as Newcastle cruised to success over Swansea City.

With Joelinton struggling so badly there are now numerous calls for Sorensen to be given a chance by Steve Bruce on social media website Twitter.

Why is Sorensen not on the bench for 1st team squad if we have no strikers. — Jimmy Nail (@JimmyNailsTails) February 3, 2020

Get him in the 1st team! — Ben Dunn (@dunntoon) February 3, 2020

Elias needs to have a shot in Joelinton's position, he can't score less — Ryan Hall (@RyanNufc7) February 3, 2020

I remember a certain harry kane not looking great on a loan spell. Worked out in the end for him after being given a chance in the first team.. he cant do worse than Joelinton. — Tim Ashby (@ashby_tim) February 3, 2020

May as well get Sorenson up front in the 1st team . Couldn’t do any worse ? — Tyneside Mag (@MagTyneside) February 3, 2020

Honestly don’t understand why he doesnt get a game for us or at least a place on the bench — Cameron Miller (@cammymiller1994) February 3, 2020

Bruce needs to call him up imo — Will (@ladlikelazaro) February 3, 2020

The problem for Sorensen is that when he has been exposed to senior football before he has failed to impress.

The Dane has struggled for game time at both Blackpool and Carlisle United on loan spells, so throwing him into Premier League action could be a big risk.

However, Joelinton still has just one goal to his name in the Premier League, and really seems to be struggling to find any kind of form, so changes may need to be made up-front.

Newcastle are currently in 12th place in the Premier League table, seven points above the drop zone.