'Gerrard will agree': BBC pundit shares one alarming difference between Celtic & Rangers

Celtic are seven points ahead of Rangers in the Premiership table heading into another crucial set of midweek fixtures.

Neil McCann has claimed that the 'difference' between Celtic and Rangers is that Neil Lennon's side have a 'need to win every game'.

Speaking to Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland (02/02/20 at 2:35 pm), McCann shared the alarming difference between Celtic and Rangers, as he claimed that Steven Gerrard would 'agree with me'.

"I tell you what I believe is the difference here and why we are seeing a gap appearing again," McCann told Sportsound. "I think Steven Gerrard will agree with me. In fact, he has come out and virtually said so. There's a need from Celtic to win every game. There's a need. I didn't see a need from every Rangers player against Hearts.

Bonner responded: "Why do you say that? This is such a huge season for them to stop Celtic getting nine-in-a-row."

McCann added: "I don't know, Pat. That's a mindset thing. There were players [against Aberdeen], I am not going to name them, but in my opinion, there wasn't a need. You need to win things. See if you're a winner? You need to win things."

Following the weekend results, Celtic are now seven points ahead of Rangers in the table, with the Ibrox club having one game in hand.

Whilst the Gers were finding it tough against Aberdeen on Saturday, they couldn't manage to somehow find the back of the net in any way shape or form.

With Alfredo Morelos having a rare off-day, no other Rangers player managed to step up and provide the magic whilst he wasn't able to showcase what he produces on a weekly basis.

In comparison, with 15 minutes left on the clock at Hamilton, Celtic ended the game by securing all three points and putting four past their opponents.

The likes of Ryan Christie, Jonny Hayes and Tom Rogic came on during the latter stages of the game, which changed the tide towards the Parkhead club.