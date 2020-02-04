Quick links

Gerrard suggests Rangers man could feature for first time in 2020 tomorrow

John Verrall
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has more options available to him, as some of his injured players return to fitness.

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has suggested that he now has James Tavernier and Greg Stewart back available, as his side look to return to winning ways.

Rangers slipped up at the weekend, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Aberdeen.

The Light Blues have now fallen seven points behind Celtic in the race for the title.

But Rangers will surely be buoyed as they have more options coming back available to them, although Ryan Jack’s continued absence is a blow.

Tavernier’s return is great news for Rangers, as he will step into their side at right-back.

Tavernier’s defensive ability has been questioned at stages during his time at Ibrox, but Rangers are a much greater attacking threat when he is involved.

Stewart, meanwhile, has not been seen in a Rangers shirt throughout 2020 so far due to injury.

The winger had scored three goals and claimed three assists prior to his time on the sidelines though, and seemingly could now feature in Rangers’ next game against Hibernian tomorrow.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

