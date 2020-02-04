Fortnite PS4 tournament: How to participate in Celebration Cup for $1,000,000 prize pool

Epic Games has announced a Celebration Cup tournament for Fortnite that is exclusive to the PS4 with a $1,000,000 prize pool.
Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 continues to drag on as we impatiently await the second season currently slated to begin on February 20th. However, before that happens, a PlayStation 4 exclusive tournament named the Celebration Cup will commence. This will feature a $1,000,000 prize pool with free entry for users in every region.
Forbes speculates that a two-week Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 event will commence on February 6th. This is because Epic Games had said there would be a two-week event prior to the launch of season 2. Whether this happens as predicted has yet to be confirmed, but we wouldn't bet against Forbes' estimation.
However, while the above is unconfirmed as of writing, what is guaranteed is a two-day PS4 only tournament with free entry for those who wish to participate. Below you'll discover its date, prizes, and how to participate.
When is the Fortnite PS4 Celebration Cup tournament?
The Fortnite PS4 Celebration Cup tournament begins February 15th.
Epic Games' Celebration Cup tournament will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and end on February 16th.
It's a two-day event only and you'll want to get practicing before it comes about if you're serious about attaining some of its prizes.
Fortnite PS4 tournament prizes
The prizes for the Fortnite Celebration Cup tournament on PS4 differ by day.
On day 1, February 15th, players have the chance of capturing the below in-game rewards depending on where they finish in their regional leaderboard.
Top 50% – “Take Cover” Spray
Top 25% – “Wild Accent” Pickaxe
Top 5% – “Tango” Outfit
As for day 2, February 16th, players will have the chance of capturing money from the $1,000,000 prize pool.
The amount you get differs by region and where you finish within the leaderboard at the conclusion of the day 2 session.
Epic Games have posted the following cash prizes in their rules and conditions:
Event Prizes - Day 2 - NA East
Rank Prize
- 1st $2,500
- 2nd $2,000
- 3rd $1,875
- 4th $1,700
- 5th $1,600
- 6th $1,500
- 7th $1,400
- 8th $1,300
- 9th $1,100
- 10th $900
- 11th-20th $800
- 21st-30th $700
- 31st-40th $500
- 41st-50th $400
- 51st-75th $300
- 76th-100th $275
- 101st-250th $250
- 251st-500th $225
- 501st-1000th $200
Event Prizes - Day 2 - Europe
Rank Prize
- 1st $3,000
- 2nd $2,300
- 3rd $2,000
- 4th $1,800
- 5th $1,700
- 6th $1,600
- 7th $1,500
- 8th $1,400
- 9th $1,200
- 10th $1,100
- 11th-20th $900
- 21st-30th $800
- 31st-40th $700
- 41st-50th $600
- 51st-75th $500
- 76th-100th $400
- 101st-250th $350
- 251st-500th $250
- 501st-1000th $225
- 1001st-1500th $200
Event Prizes - Day 2 - NA West
Rank Prize
- 1st $1,200
- 2nd $900
- 3rd $715
- 4th $600
- 5th $550
- 6th $500
- 7th $450
- 8th $400
- 9th $375
- 10th $350
- 11th-20th $325
- 21st-30th $300
- 31st-40th $275
- 41st-50th $250
- 51st-75th $230
- 76th-100th $220
- 101st-250th $210
- 251st-500th $200
Event Prizes - Day 2 - Brazil
Rank Prize
- 1st $1,200
- 2nd $900
- 3rd $715
- 4th $600
- 5th $550
- 6th $500
- 7th $450
- 8th $400
- 9th $375
- 10th $350
- 11th-20th $325
- 21st-30th $300
- 31st-40th $275
- 41st-50th $250
- 51st-75th $230
- 76th-100th $220
- 101st-250th $210
- 251st-500th $200
Event Prizes - Day 2 - Oceania
Rank Prize
- 1st $500
- 2nd $400
- 3rd $300
- 4th $275
- 5th $265
- 6th $255
- 7th $250
- 8th $245
- 9th $240
- 10th $235
- 11th-20th $230
- 21st-30th $225
- 31st-40th $220
- 41st-50th $215
- 51st-75th $210
- 76th-100th $205
- 101st-250th $200
Event Prizes - Day 2 - Asia
Rank Prize
- 1st $500
- 2nd $400
- 3rd $300
- 4th $275
- 5th $265
- 6th $255
- 7th $250
- 8th $245
- 9th $240
- 10th $235
- 11th-20th $230
- 21st-30th $225
- 31st-40th $220
- 41st-50th $215
- 51st-75th $210
- 76th-100th $205
- 101st-250th $200
Event Prizes - Day 2 - Middle East
Rank Prize
- 1st $500
- 2nd $400
- 3rd $300
- 4th $275
- 5th $265
- 6th $255
- 7th $250
- 8th $245
- 9th $240
- 10th $235
- 11th-20th $230
- 21st-30th $225
- 31st-40th $220
- 41st-50th $215
- 51st-75th $210
- 76th-100th $205
- 101st-250th $200
How to participate in the Fortnite PS4 tournament
You must have a Fortnite account at level 15 or above to participate in the Celebration Cup PS4 tournament.
Not only that, but you must also enable Two-Factor Authentication on your Epic account to be eligible for the Fortnite Celebration Cup.
In order to enable Two-Factor Authentication (via Epic Games), you must simply click here and log into your Epic account.
Then you must select the Password and Security tab to view your security settings. Once you've done that, click Enable Authenticator App or Enable Email Authentication.
You can check out the full rules for the Fortnite PS4 tournament by clicking here. If you're interested in other multiplayer games, you can check out every upcoming Sony exclusive competition at compete.playstation.com.
