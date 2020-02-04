Fortnite PS4 tournament: How to participate in Celebration Cup for $1,000,000 prize pool

Epic Games has announced a Celebration Cup tournament for Fortnite that is exclusive to the PS4 with a $1,000,000 prize pool.

Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 continues to drag on as we impatiently await the second season currently slated to begin on February 20th. However, before that happens, a PlayStation 4 exclusive tournament named the Celebration Cup will commence. This will feature a $1,000,000 prize pool with free entry for users in every region.

Forbes speculates that a two-week Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 event will commence on February 6th. This is because Epic Games had said there would be a two-week event prior to the launch of season 2. Whether this happens as predicted has yet to be confirmed, but we wouldn't bet against Forbes' estimation.

However, while the above is unconfirmed as of writing, what is guaranteed is a two-day PS4 only tournament with free entry for those who wish to participate. Below you'll discover its date, prizes, and how to participate.

FORTNITE: Season 2 release date and chaos physics engine explanation

When is the Fortnite PS4 Celebration Cup tournament?

The Fortnite PS4 Celebration Cup tournament begins February 15th.

Epic Games' Celebration Cup tournament will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and end on February 16th.

It's a two-day event only and you'll want to get practicing before it comes about if you're serious about attaining some of its prizes.

Fortnite PS4 tournament prizes

The prizes for the Fortnite Celebration Cup tournament on PS4 differ by day.

On day 1, February 15th, players have the chance of capturing the below in-game rewards depending on where they finish in their regional leaderboard.

Top 50% – “Take Cover” Spray

Top 25% – “Wild Accent” Pickaxe

Top 5% – “Tango” Outfit

As for day 2, February 16th, players will have the chance of capturing money from the $1,000,000 prize pool.

The amount you get differs by region and where you finish within the leaderboard at the conclusion of the day 2 session.

Epic Games have posted the following cash prizes in their rules and conditions:

Event Prizes - Day 2 - NA East

Rank Prize

1st $2,500

2nd $2,000

3rd $1,875

4th $1,700

5th $1,600

6th $1,500

7th $1,400

8th $1,300

9th $1,100

10th $900

11th-20th $800

21st-30th $700

31st-40th $500

41st-50th $400

51st-75th $300

76th-100th $275

101st-250th $250

251st-500th $225

501st-1000th $200

Event Prizes - Day 2 - Europe

Rank Prize

1st $3,000

2nd $2,300

3rd $2,000

4th $1,800

5th $1,700

6th $1,600

7th $1,500

8th $1,400

9th $1,200

10th $1,100

11th-20th $900

21st-30th $800

31st-40th $700

41st-50th $600

51st-75th $500

76th-100th $400

101st-250th $350

251st-500th $250

501st-1000th $225

1001st-1500th $200

Event Prizes - Day 2 - NA West

Rank Prize

1st $1,200

2nd $900

3rd $715

4th $600

5th $550

6th $500

7th $450

8th $400

9th $375

10th $350

11th-20th $325

21st-30th $300

31st-40th $275

41st-50th $250

51st-75th $230

76th-100th $220

101st-250th $210

251st-500th $200

Event Prizes - Day 2 - Brazil

Rank Prize

1st $1,200

2nd $900

3rd $715

4th $600

5th $550

6th $500

7th $450

8th $400

9th $375

10th $350

11th-20th $325

21st-30th $300

31st-40th $275

41st-50th $250

51st-75th $230

76th-100th $220

101st-250th $210

251st-500th $200

Event Prizes - Day 2 - Oceania

Rank Prize

1st $500

2nd $400

3rd $300

4th $275

5th $265

6th $255

7th $250

8th $245

9th $240

10th $235

11th-20th $230

21st-30th $225

31st-40th $220

41st-50th $215

51st-75th $210

76th-100th $205

101st-250th $200

Event Prizes - Day 2 - Asia

Rank Prize

1st $500

2nd $400

3rd $300

4th $275

5th $265

6th $255

7th $250

8th $245

9th $240

10th $235

11th-20th $230

21st-30th $225

31st-40th $220

41st-50th $215

51st-75th $210

76th-100th $205

101st-250th $200

Event Prizes - Day 2 - Middle East

Rank Prize

1st $500

2nd $400

3rd $300

4th $275

5th $265

6th $255

7th $250

8th $245

9th $240

10th $235

11th-20th $230

21st-30th $225

31st-40th $220

41st-50th $215

51st-75th $210

76th-100th $205

101st-250th $200

Mark Feb 15 - 16 on your calendars, and start training for the Fortnite Celebration Cup - only on PS4!



Find out all the details in our blog: https://t.co/kXC9EdTGjK pic.twitter.com/1PVzzi0uqb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 3, 2020

How to participate in the Fortnite PS4 tournament

You must have a Fortnite account at level 15 or above to participate in the Celebration Cup PS4 tournament.

Not only that, but you must also enable Two-Factor Authentication on your Epic account to be eligible for the Fortnite Celebration Cup.

In order to enable Two-Factor Authentication (via Epic Games), you must simply click here and log into your Epic account.

Then you must select the Password and Security tab to view your security settings. Once you've done that, click Enable Authenticator App or Enable Email Authentication.

FORGET 60 FPS: How to play Fortnite in 120 FPS

You can check out the full rules for the Fortnite PS4 tournament by clicking here. If you're interested in other multiplayer games, you can check out every upcoming Sony exclusive competition at compete.playstation.com.