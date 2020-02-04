Quick links

Wigan Athletic

Queens Park Rangers

Brighton & Hove Albion

Former QPR man Jan Mlakar looking forward to new challenge at Wigan

Brian Heffernan
General View at DW Stadium - Wigan during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers at DW Stadium on November 28, 2018 in Wigan, England.
Brian Heffernan Profile
Brian Heffernan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brighton have sent Jan Mlakar on loan to Wigan Athletic.

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook gestures during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 1, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Jan Mlakar has expressed his excitement after joining Wigan on loan after a failed spell with Queens Park Rangers.

The 21-year-old spoke with Latics TV on Monday morning, stating: “I have been made to feel very welcome here.

"I had a perfect first day and now I’m really looking forward to see where this new challenge can take me."

Mlakar was previously on loan with QPR and only managed to play eight matches for the west London side. His first spell in the Championship could be deemed as a flop, which is surprising given that he has played 15 times for Slovenia's U21s.

 

The most successful senior season the Slovenian has had was with his former club NK Maribor, scoring 17 goals in 44 appearances for the Prva Liga club.

However, his spell with QPR might be one of his worst experiences at senior level, playing nine times in the Championship and failing to add anything in terms of goals and assists to Mark Warburton's side - meaning it was hardly surprising when the Slovenian left west London.

The striker is currently owned by Brighton, who are yet to give the striker a chance in the Premier League, but maybe if Mlakar can put together some impressive performances for Wigan, he might have more of a chance at getting some senior game time.

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook has words with Leeds United's Luke Ayling during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 1, 2020...

Already playing for four senior clubs at the age of 21 really isn't a great look for the Slovenian U21s international.

However, Mlakar has been given a second chance in the Championship by Wigan and he must be determined to make the most of it. 

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 01, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch