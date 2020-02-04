Former QPR man Jan Mlakar looking forward to new challenge at Wigan

Brighton have sent Jan Mlakar on loan to Wigan Athletic.

Jan Mlakar has expressed his excitement after joining Wigan on loan after a failed spell with Queens Park Rangers.

The 21-year-old spoke with Latics TV on Monday morning, stating: “I have been made to feel very welcome here.

"I had a perfect first day and now I’m really looking forward to see where this new challenge can take me."

Mlakar was previously on loan with QPR and only managed to play eight matches for the west London side. His first spell in the Championship could be deemed as a flop, which is surprising given that he has played 15 times for Slovenia's U21s.

The most successful senior season the Slovenian has had was with his former club NK Maribor, scoring 17 goals in 44 appearances for the Prva Liga club.

However, his spell with QPR might be one of his worst experiences at senior level, playing nine times in the Championship and failing to add anything in terms of goals and assists to Mark Warburton's side - meaning it was hardly surprising when the Slovenian left west London.

The striker is currently owned by Brighton, who are yet to give the striker a chance in the Premier League, but maybe if Mlakar can put together some impressive performances for Wigan, he might have more of a chance at getting some senior game time.





Already playing for four senior clubs at the age of 21 really isn't a great look for the Slovenian U21s international.

However, Mlakar has been given a second chance in the Championship by Wigan and he must be determined to make the most of it.