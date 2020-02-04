Rangers player's destiny now in hands of former Ibrox favourite after turbulent 96 hours

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has allowed Glenn Middleton to leave Ibrox on loan for a second time.

It has been a whirlwind 96 hours for the Rangers winger Glenn Middleton.

On Friday, Middleton agreed to leave Rangers on loan for the second time this season, but had to wait until the following afternoon for his deal to be ratified.

Subscribe

By Monday, and before he even kicked a competitive ball for his new temporary employers Bradford City, the 20-year-old saw Gary Bowyer, the man who brought him to Valley Parade, sacked.

But already, there is a new manager in charge of Middleton's destiny - and it's one who's known well to fans of both Bradford and Rangers.

This will be Stuart McCall's third stint as Bradford boss, having also played for his beloved Bantams across two separate spells.

And Middleton will hope that McCall's knowledge of Rangers - a club for whom he appeared more than 250 occasions and managed on 17, albeit before the Scotland Under-21 star arrived at Ibrox - can stand him in good stead.

Rangers fans - what does the future hold for Middleton at Ibrox?