Everton player delivers his verdict on Ancelotti subbing him off at half-time

Everton midfielder Bernard has scored twice and claimed two assists under Carlo Ancelotti so far.

Bernard has told Everton’s official website that he has no qualms with Carlo Ancelotti taking him off at half-time recently.

Bernard has been used fairly regularly since Ancelotti took over at Everton, with the Italian boss seemingly rating the playmaker.

However, he was hooked off at half-time in Everton’s recent 1-1 draw with West Ham United, with Anthony Gordon coming on to replace him.

Bernard could have been left very frustrated by that decision.

But instead he admits that he only thinks Ancelotti was acting in the best interests of the team.

“There are times and days when it is just not happening,” Bernard said.

“That is not for lack of desire, just that things aren’t happening or working out as expected.

“I did not have a very good first half, I made some silly errors.

“That gave the opportunity for Carlo to bring on Anthony.

“He had been playing really well and deserved his opportunity.

“When Carlo makes the decision to take off someone at half-time, or even in the first half, he is doing what is best for the team.”

Bernard was actually left on the bench in Everton’s most recent match against Watford, which they won 3-2.

The 27-year-old did claim an assist on his last appearance for the Toffees against Newcastle United, but didn’t quite manage to keep his place at the weekend.

Bernard could now feature for Everton in their next match which comes against Crystal Palace on Saturday.