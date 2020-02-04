Quick links

Double injury blow for opponents a positive impact for Liverpool

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata (R) celebrates with Kieran Trippier (L) after scoring a goal during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Getafe CF at the Wanda...

Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title. But there is plenty of work left to do if they want to retain the Champions League.

The Reds landed a tough draw against the always tricky Atletico Madrid.

 

But their task has become a little easier after a double injury blow to the Spanish side.

The Evening Standard report former Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier will miss the games, after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

The England defender has been a regular for the La Liga side this season.

Also damaging is an injury to striker Alvaro Morata.  The Mail report he 'could' miss the ties after suffering a leg injury.

Edinson Cavani of PSG celebrates his goal with Angel Di Maria, Thomas Meunier during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Dijon FCO at Parc des Princes stadium on May...

This makes Atletico's decision not to meet demands for a permanent Edinson Cavani transfer look like a bad decision.

Goal reported Atletico were angry at the demands of the striker and did not want to pay a hefty agent's fee.

That's sensible, but perhaps they should have held their nose and paid up. Their tie against Liverpool looks a lot harder without Cavani than with him.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

