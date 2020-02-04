Double injury blow for opponents a positive impact for Liverpool

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title. But there is plenty of work left to do if they want to retain the Champions League.

The Reds landed a tough draw against the always tricky Atletico Madrid.

But their task has become a little easier after a double injury blow to the Spanish side.

The Evening Standard report former Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier will miss the games, after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

The England defender has been a regular for the La Liga side this season.

Also damaging is an injury to striker Alvaro Morata. The Mail report he 'could' miss the ties after suffering a leg injury.

This makes Atletico's decision not to meet demands for a permanent Edinson Cavani transfer look like a bad decision.

Goal reported Atletico were angry at the demands of the striker and did not want to pay a hefty agent's fee.

That's sensible, but perhaps they should have held their nose and paid up. Their tie against Liverpool looks a lot harder without Cavani than with him.