Does Jack die in Silent Witness? Five Twitter theories that don’t bode well for David Caves!

Silent Witness fans are in for one heck of a dramatic series finale after episode 9 ending on an agonising cliffhanger.

Aren't cliffhangers just the worst?

Fans of the BBC One drama series Silent Witness will certainly think so after the ninth episode of series 23 which left fan-favourite character, Jack Hodgson, fighting for his life as the credits rolled.

It was an agonising way for the episode to end, especially as we have an extra day to wait for the finale thanks to the BBC airing an FA Cup match in Silent Witness's usual time slot.

In response to the episode, plenty of Silent Witness fans have wasted no time in taking to social media to offer up their thoughts going into Wednesday's final episode.

The story of episode 9

Episode 9 of Silent Witness's 23rd series kicked itself into gear when Thomas was sent to investigate the death of Private John Healy who died during a military training exercise.

His death is suspected to involve exposure to CS gas (tear gas) after it appears that the victim died from an aneurysm.

However, when Thomas discovers traces of a possible nerve agent in his system, Healy's family, fearing a cover-up, demand answers about his death.

Jack also starts work on the case but ends the episode incapacitated and en route to hospital with fans left fearing the worst.

Meanwhile, Clarissa, who has had to endure some pretty tough personal issues in recent episodes, is toying with the idea of bring her time at the Lyell Centre to an end.

Fans react to the dramatic cliffhanger

It's safe to say that Silent Witness fans wasted no time in taking to social media to offer up their thoughts on the episode and what could be coming next for the Lyell team in episode 10.

Obviously, Jack's fate in the next episode was a huge talking point with fans coming up with theories and reasons to justify the character hopefully pulling through.

One Twitter user commented: "Jack can't die, who will do all the chasing?"

While another added: "Of course Jack will survive. Because I want to know how on earth he knew the soldier stopped for a breather on his run?"

Meanwhile, this fan asked: "@thelizcarr assume that Jack nearly dying makes you change your mind and you can’t leave the Lyell Centre."

Liz was another huge topic on fans' minds after the episode as this fan said: "Without Jack & Clarissa, whose supposed to be leaving, there'll be no #SilentWitness or is that just my wishful thinking that Clarissa saves the day?"

And finally, this fan is desperate for Jack to pull through so he and Nikki can get together at long last: "I’m sorry but if this is the end for jack and #jakki still haven’t got together I will be living my life in grief."

When to watch the final episode

Unfortunately for Silent Witness fans, they'll have an extra day to wait before finding out how the dramatic series will come to an end.

While the majority of the series has aired on Mondays and Tuesdays each week, fans will have to wait until 9pm on Wednesday, February 5th for the next episode as BBC One is airing FA Cup football on Tuesday instead.