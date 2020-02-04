'Machine in the air': Reported January Tottenham target shows what they are missing

Spurs have been reportedly watching Napoli's Serie A star Arkadiusz Milik since 2011 but the Pole is yet to move to the Premier League.

Arkadiusz Milik has endured his fair share of setbacks. But, as the old adage goes: form is temporary, class is permanent.

And a striker who suffered two cruciate ligament tears in the space of just 12 months in 2018 has come back fitter, stronger and hungrier than ever in Southern Italy. A brilliant glancing header in Napoli’s 4-2 victory over Sampdoria on Monday night was his eighth in 11 Serie A games this season, his eleventh in all competitions.

In fact, since the start of 2018/19, the much-maligned Milik has found the net 31 times, making a mockery of those who doubted whether he could return to the very top of the game after that injury nightmare.

On last night’s evidence, it’s a mystery why Tottenham Hotspur did not follow up their initial interest in a man who has been on their radar since 2011, when Harry Redknapp was the coach and Milik was a little-known 16-year-old (Mirror).

It is no secret that Spurs were desperate to bring in cover for the crocked Harry Kane during the January transfer window and, according to The Mirror, a certain £30 million Neapolitan was one of the names in the frame.

But, after Jose Mourinho’s side put their full focus on doomed pursuits for Olivier Giroud, Krzysztof Piatek, Edinson Cavani and co, Milik could hardly have picked a better time to remind Tottenham what they are missing.

I don't agree. I think Milik is a world class striker. The problem is that it doesn't completely fit our game where a false nine works better. If you see the statistics the guy has a nice trend of goals. Of course is not Lukaku but I don't believe Petagna is better than him — Luca Cozzuto (@lucacozzuto) February 4, 2020

Crazy Monday night game between Napoli and Sampdoria. Back and forth stuff but good win for Gattuso's men. Showing grit and spirit now. Milik looked great today. Elmas lively and deserving of his goal. Impactful subs done right. Sampdoria's attack sizzled too. #SerieA — Uttiyo Sarkar (@uttiyo_sarkar) February 3, 2020

Milik is so good in the air — AIDAN™ (@_Abdul_Manan_) February 3, 2020

Milik is a machine in the air — Saint Of Fiends (@Van_Giggz) February 3, 2020

I was criticizing Milik just 30 minutes ago,he just scored a goal, seriously form is temporary and class is permanent, u cant underestimate the top goal scorer of a better side between the two — Vidit Tambi (@ViditTambi) February 3, 2020

Arek Milik has now scored 11 goals in 17 games in all competitions for Napoli.



Takes abuse many times but scores vital goals. — Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17) February 3, 2020