Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Serie A

Premier League

'Machine in the air': Reported January Tottenham target shows what they are missing

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spurs have been reportedly watching Napoli's Serie A star Arkadiusz Milik since 2011 but the Pole is yet to move to the Premier League.

Arkadiusz Milik of Napoli celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and SSC Napoli at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on February 3, 2020 in Genoa, Italy.

Arkadiusz Milik has endured his fair share of setbacks. But, as the old adage goes: form is temporary, class is permanent.

And a striker who suffered two cruciate ligament tears in the space of just 12 months in 2018 has come back fitter, stronger and hungrier than ever in Southern Italy. A brilliant glancing header in Napoli’s 4-2 victory over Sampdoria on Monday night was his eighth in 11 Serie A games this season, his eleventh in all competitions.

In fact, since the start of 2018/19, the much-maligned Milik has found the net 31 times, making a mockery of those who doubted whether he could return to the very top of the game after that injury nightmare.

Arkadiusz Milik of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal, beside the disappointment of Omar Colley of UC Sampdoria during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and UC Sampdoria...

On last night’s evidence, it’s a mystery why Tottenham Hotspur did not follow up their initial interest in a man who has been on their radar since 2011, when Harry Redknapp was the coach and Milik was a little-known 16-year-old (Mirror).

It is no secret that Spurs were desperate to bring in cover for the crocked Harry Kane during the January transfer window and, according to The Mirror, a certain £30 million Neapolitan was one of the names in the frame.

But, after Jose Mourinho’s side put their full focus on doomed pursuits for Olivier Giroud, Krzysztof Piatek, Edinson Cavani and co, Milik could hardly have picked a better time to remind Tottenham what they are missing.

SSC Napoli players celebrate after team-mate Arkadiusz Milik scored their first goal during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and SSC Napoli at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on February 3,...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch