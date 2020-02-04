'Six months without playing': West Brom man admits he is frustrated at The Hawthorns

Slaven Bilic is yet to hand Benfica loanee Chris Willock his Championship debut at West Bromwich Albion.

Chris Willock admits that he has grown frustrated with life at West Bromwich Albion, telling the Birmingham Mail that ‘six months without playing’ has taken his toll.

While brother Joe continues to establish himself as a regular at the heart of Arsenal’s midfield, another Willock sibling is finding the going much tougher over in the Midlands.

The 22-year-old joined West Brom on loan from Benfica in the summer but his action thus far has been limited to reserve-team football.

Willock has not been included in the matchday squad for any of West Brom’s 30 Championship games, though the former Gunners youngster is not going to give up just yet, even if he is far from happy about how things have turned out.

“I think I spent six months without playing, so it was hard, but I tried to stay focused and work on my game every day,” said the attacker. “I think that gives you a winning drive inside you to do well, when you get the opportunity, so hopefully I can do that.

“I think there’s some good players here, I’ve watched them in the Championship this season. I like the style of play. I think as a club on the whole it’s got good morals from what I’ve heard and who I’ve spoken to.

“I think it’s a club that suits me and hopefully I do well here.”

West Brom are still expected to turn Willock’s loan deal into a permanent transfer at the end of the season with the Express and Star reporting that Benfica are willing to sell for a ‘reasonable fee’.

And it must be said that the England U20 international has produced some seriously impressive displays for the Baggies’ second string. Four goals and five assists in ten Premier League 2 games is an excellent return and, if he continues like this, a long awaited first-team debut will arrive sooner rather than later.