Report: Tottenham considering move to bring free agent to North London

Jose Mourinho's Spurs could bring a new goalkeeper to the Premier League in Ted Smith but not unless Southend United get their way.

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for free-agent goalkeeper Ted Smith, according to The Echo.

Strangely enough, Spurs are going head-to-head in the transfer market with a relegation threatened League One outfit for the second time in a matter of days. The Echo reports that Jose Mourinho’s side failed with a deadline-day bid for Southend United’s six-goal teenager Charlie Kelman.

Now, Tottenham are apparently looking to scupper any hopes the Shrimpers had of bringing 24-year-old Smith back to Roots Hall.

The former England U20 international was released by Southend at the end of last season but, after selling Nathan Bishop to Manchester United, the third-tier strugglers have offered Smith a second-chance – and a new contract.

A team now managed by Sol Campbell might not have expected to face competition, however, from one of England’s biggest clubs. But The Echo claims that Tottenham are making their own pitch to an Essex-born glovesman who has one hell of a dilemma on his hands.

Smith had a trial at Tottenham earlier in the season but his decision depends on how much first-team football he wants to play in the months ahead.

At Southend, Smith will surely be the new number one. If he chooses Spurs, however, he will be lucky to get a seat on the substitutes' bench.