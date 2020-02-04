Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Southend United

Premier League

League One

Report: Tottenham considering move to bring free agent to North London

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 31, 2020 in Enfield, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho's Spurs could bring a new goalkeeper to the Premier League in Ted Smith but not unless Southend United get their way.

Ted Smith of Southend United dives in vain as a free kick taken by Matt Taylor of Northampton Town hits the post prior to Northampton's second goal during the Sky Bet League One match...

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for free-agent goalkeeper Ted Smith, according to The Echo.

Strangely enough, Spurs are going head-to-head in the transfer market with a relegation threatened League One outfit for the second time in a matter of days. The Echo reports that Jose Mourinho’s side failed with a deadline-day bid for Southend United’s six-goal teenager Charlie Kelman.

 

Now, Tottenham are apparently looking to scupper any hopes the Shrimpers had of bringing 24-year-old Smith back to Roots Hall.

The former England U20 international was released by Southend at the end of last season but, after selling Nathan Bishop to Manchester United, the third-tier strugglers have offered Smith a second-chance – and a new contract.

A team now managed by Sol Campbell might not have expected to face competition, however, from one of England’s biggest clubs. But The Echo claims that Tottenham are making their own pitch to an Essex-born glovesman who has one hell of a dilemma on his hands.

Southend United's Ted Smith shows his frustration at conceding a goal as Bolton Wanderers' Keshi Anderson, right, scores his sides equalising goal to make the score 1-1 during the Sky Bet...

Smith had a trial at Tottenham earlier in the season but his decision depends on how much first-team football he wants to play in the months ahead.

At Southend, Smith will surely be the new number one. If he chooses Spurs, however, he will be lucky to get a seat on the substitutes' bench.

Paulo Gazzaniga and Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur during the 2019 International Champions Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and FC Internazionale at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch