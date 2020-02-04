Report: Aston Villa and Tottenham already eyeing summer swoop for £20m attacker

Three Premier League clubs - Aston Villa, Spurs and Leicester City - reportedly watched Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi this weekend.

Aston Villa, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping tabs on £20 million Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi as they plot a summer swoop for the Kosovo ace, according to Turkish Football.

The January transfer window might have slammed shut on Friday night but it seems that a number of Premier League clubs have already turned their attention to the off-season.

Fenerbahce were never going to sell top scorer Muriqi with the Super Lig title on the line but, according to reports in Turkey, the Istanbul giants are already coming to terms with the likelihood that the Kosovan talisman will be plying his trade somewhere else when the 2020/20 campaign kicks off.

Scouts from Aston Villa, Leicester and Spurs were all in attendance as Fenerbahce suffered a 2-1 defeat to Trabzonspor on Saturday. Muriqi failed to add to his tally of 13 goals in 21 games but a rare off-night is unlikely to put off his many suitors.

A 25-year-old centre-forward who has been compared to the legendary Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to his penchant for show-stopping acrobatics and his love of a top-knot, Muriqi looks perfectly suited to the Premier League with his blend of technique and power.

And the report claims that Fenerbahce would be prepared to sell in the summer, albeit for a fee starting at £20 million.

It is no secret that Tottenham tried and failed to sign cover for the crocked Harry Kane in January and Jose Mourinho’s side are likely to return to the market in the months ahead. Aston Villa, however, will surely have to retain their Premier League status if they want to lure Muriqi to the Second City.