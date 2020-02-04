Quick links

Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City

Premier League

Report: Aston Villa and Tottenham already eyeing summer swoop for £20m attacker

Danny Owen
Dean Smith, manager of Aston Villa looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on March 16, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Premier League clubs - Aston Villa, Spurs and Leicester City - reportedly watched Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi this weekend.

Vedat Muriqi of Fenerbahce SK during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match between Galatasaray SK and Fenerbahce AS at the Turk Telekom Arena on September 28, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey

Aston Villa, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping tabs on £20 million Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi as they plot a summer swoop for the Kosovo ace, according to Turkish Football.

The January transfer window might have slammed shut on Friday night but it seems that a number of Premier League clubs have already turned their attention to the off-season.

Fenerbahce were never going to sell top scorer Muriqi with the Super Lig title on the line but, according to reports in Turkey, the Istanbul giants are already coming to terms with the likelihood that the Kosovan talisman will be plying his trade somewhere else when the 2020/20 campaign kicks off.

 

Scouts from Aston Villa, Leicester and Spurs were all in attendance as Fenerbahce suffered a 2-1 defeat to Trabzonspor on Saturday. Muriqi failed to add to his tally of 13 goals in 21 games but a rare off-night is unlikely to put off his many suitors.

A 25-year-old centre-forward who has been compared to the legendary Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to his penchant for show-stopping acrobatics and his love of a top-knot, Muriqi looks perfectly suited to the Premier League with his blend of technique and power.

Vedat Muriqi of Kosovo scores his sides third goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match between England and Kosovo at St. Mary's Stadium on September 10, 2019 in...

And the report claims that Fenerbahce would be prepared to sell in the summer, albeit for a fee starting at £20 million.

It is no secret that Tottenham tried and failed to sign cover for the crocked Harry Kane in January and Jose Mourinho’s side are likely to return to the market in the months ahead. Aston Villa, however, will surely have to retain their Premier League status if they want to lure Muriqi to the Second City.

Vedat Muriqi (L) and Max Kruse (R) of Fenerbahce celebrate after winning the Turkish Super Lig soccer match against Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch