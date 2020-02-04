Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Championship

'Really good signing': Manager is 'delighted' after landing Everton loanee

Danny Owen
A general view of Goodison Park before the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on May 3, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jonas Lossl failed to make a Premier League appearance for Everton and will now be hoping to keep Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Jonas Lossl of Huddersfield Town during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Huddersfield Town at St Mary's Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley was thrilled to welcome Jonas Lossl back in West Yorkshire after the goalkeeper’s forgettable stint at Everton, while speaking to the Examiner.

There are now two Merseyside loanees fighting for one position at the John Smith’s Stadium.

After a series of costly errors, Liverpool youngster Kamil Grabara could be about to lose his place between the sticks with an experienced Denmark international, and an established fan favourite, returning to his old stomping ground.

 

Lossl impressed during both of Huddersfield’s Premier League campaigns between 2017 and 2019 and, after failing to make a single appearance since his summer move to Everton, the 31-year-old made a deadline-day return to the club who brought him to English football from Mainz.

And Cowley is thrilled to have a reliable custodian in his ranks, pointing out that Lossl’s passing range could give them a new way of playing.

'Wonderful distribution'

“Jonas comes in with a wealth of experience. I watched a lot of Town games last year and Jonas was one of the players of the season. He has wonderful distribution and he will give us much more to our game, with the quality of his possession,” said the former Lincoln City boss.

"He is a presence, he talks well and has an air of confidence about him.

West Ham United's Javier Hernandez is foiled by Huddersfield Town's Jonas Lossl during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Huddersfield Town at London Stadium on March 16,...

“Also he loves this club. I made my mind up after about two sentences that he was the right person, with what he said about the club - you could feel the affinity for the club in the texture of his voice.

"We are delighted. He will be a really good signing.”

Lossl was a regular in the matchday squad for Everton but, despite Jordan Pickford’s increasingly erratic displays between the sticks, he was unable to convince Carlo Ancelotti, Duncan Ferguson or Marco Silva of his worth.

And the former Midtjylland and Guingamp ace will be hoping that an impressive return to Huddersfield can secure him a place in Denmark’s Euro 2020 squad.

Jonas Lossl of Huddersfield Town during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at John Smith's Stadium on May 05, 2019 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch