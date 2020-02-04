'Really good signing': Manager is 'delighted' after landing Everton loanee

Jonas Lossl failed to make a Premier League appearance for Everton and will now be hoping to keep Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley was thrilled to welcome Jonas Lossl back in West Yorkshire after the goalkeeper’s forgettable stint at Everton, while speaking to the Examiner.

There are now two Merseyside loanees fighting for one position at the John Smith’s Stadium.

After a series of costly errors, Liverpool youngster Kamil Grabara could be about to lose his place between the sticks with an experienced Denmark international, and an established fan favourite, returning to his old stomping ground.

Lossl impressed during both of Huddersfield’s Premier League campaigns between 2017 and 2019 and, after failing to make a single appearance since his summer move to Everton, the 31-year-old made a deadline-day return to the club who brought him to English football from Mainz.

And Cowley is thrilled to have a reliable custodian in his ranks, pointing out that Lossl’s passing range could give them a new way of playing.

'Wonderful distribution'

“Jonas comes in with a wealth of experience. I watched a lot of Town games last year and Jonas was one of the players of the season. He has wonderful distribution and he will give us much more to our game, with the quality of his possession,” said the former Lincoln City boss.

"He is a presence, he talks well and has an air of confidence about him.

“Also he loves this club. I made my mind up after about two sentences that he was the right person, with what he said about the club - you could feel the affinity for the club in the texture of his voice.

"We are delighted. He will be a really good signing.”

Lossl was a regular in the matchday squad for Everton but, despite Jordan Pickford’s increasingly erratic displays between the sticks, he was unable to convince Carlo Ancelotti, Duncan Ferguson or Marco Silva of his worth.

And the former Midtjylland and Guingamp ace will be hoping that an impressive return to Huddersfield can secure him a place in Denmark’s Euro 2020 squad.