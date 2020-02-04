Quick links

'I'm fighting': Is this 16-year-old going to make his Aston Villa debut this season?

Danny Owen
Dean Smith manager of Aston Villa looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on December 15, 2018 in Birmingham, England.
Premier League Aston Villa could pay La Liga champions Barcelona £3m for former West Brom starlet Louie Barry.

Louie Mark Barry of FC Barcelona in action during The Otten Cup match between PSV Eindhoven and FC Barcelona held at De Herdgang, the training ground & youth academy field of PSV Eindhoven...

Aston Villa newbie Louie Barry has admitted to the Birmingham Mail that he hopes to be part of Dean Smith’s first-team plans by May, even if he is not due to turn 17 until May.

In one of the oddest stories of the transfer window, a player who had turned heads with his prolific goalscoring at West Bromwich Albion returned to the Midlands to join The Baggies’ bitter rivals, via a short and disappointing spell in Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy.

Barry, an England U16 international, is arguably the most exciting striker of his age anywhere in the country and Aston Villa have big hopes for the boyhood claret and blue fanatic, having paid Barca a fee which could rise to a staggering £3 million.

 

And while the fresh-faced teen is yet to make his first-team debut for anyone yet, he is hoping to change that soon.

“I played for the under 23s against Cardiff and scored the winner,” said Barry, who has been reunited with his former West Brom coach Mark Harrison at Bodymoor Heath.

“I am fighting for the first team. What I want to do first at Villa is play really well and go up the ranks. My main ambition is to be in the first team by the end of the season.

“I was born in Aston. I have supported Villa all my life.”

West Bromwich Albion academy player Louie Barry with his trophy

In Dean Smith, Barry could hardly be working under a better manager if he wants to fulfil his vast potential in the Second City.

Countless young talents have shone under the Villa boss, from Ollie Watkins to Rico Henry, while the likes of Jack Grealish are playing the best footballer of their career under a likeable tactician.

And with Aston Villa hardly overloaded with top level strikers, who is to say Smith won’t turn to Barry in search for a crucial goal?

Louie Mark Barry of FC Barcelona shoots on goal in front of Mees Kreekels of PSV during The Otten Cup match between PSV Eindhoven and FC Barcelona held at De Herdgang, the training ground &...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

