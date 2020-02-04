'Enough now': Manager slams Liverpool loanee Loris Karius

Premier League leaders Liverpool farmed Loris Karius out to Turkish giants Besiktas in 2018 but the goalkeeper is still making high-profile mistakes.

Besiktas coach Sergen Yalcin appears to have lost faith in Liverpool loanee Loris Karius, according to Fotospor, after yet more high-profiles mistake from an under-fire German goalkeeper.

From misplaced clearances to botched catches, one of the most maligned footballers in the European game is still struggling to overcome his penchant for high-profile errors.

Karius has spent the last 18 months on loan at Besiktas but a man whose reputation at Liverpool will always be tainted by that Champions League final horror show appears to have ran out of goodwill in Istanbul too.

“Get me a goalkeeper. Prepare someone. Enough now from Karius,” Besiktas coach Yalcin said, in quotes reported by Fotospor.

It is fair to say the manager’s comments don’t bode well for Liverpool’s chances of making a profit on a player they signed from Jurgen Klopp’s old employers Mainz in the summer of 2016.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Besiktas have the chance to make Karius’s loan spell permanent for a fee of £9.5 million. But it seems unlikely that they will be making any moves to trigger that option-to-buy clause as long as this blonde-haired butterfingers continues to gift-wrap goals for opposition strikers.

Karius’s contract at Liverpool is due to expire in 2021 and, with Alisson Becker, Adrian, Coamhin Kelleher and Kamil Grabara all on the Reds’ books, it will take a dramatic turnaround if he is to ever play for the European champions again.