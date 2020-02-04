Quick links

'Enough now': Manager slams Liverpool loanee Loris Karius

Danny Owen
A general view outside The Kop at Anfield is seen prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield on March 10, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Premier League leaders Liverpool farmed Loris Karius out to Turkish giants Besiktas in 2018 but the goalkeeper is still making high-profile mistakes.

Loris Karius of Besiktas reactsduring Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.

Besiktas coach Sergen Yalcin appears to have lost faith in Liverpool loanee Loris Karius, according to Fotospor, after yet more high-profiles mistake from an under-fire German goalkeeper.

From misplaced clearances to botched catches, one of the most maligned footballers in the European game is still struggling to overcome his penchant for high-profile errors.

Karius has spent the last 18 months on loan at Besiktas but a man whose reputation at Liverpool will always be tainted by that Champions League final horror show appears to have ran out of goodwill in Istanbul too.

 

“Get me a goalkeeper. Prepare someone. Enough now from Karius,” Besiktas coach Yalcin said, in quotes reported by Fotospor.

It is fair to say the manager’s comments don’t bode well for Liverpool’s chances of making a profit on a player they signed from Jurgen Klopp’s old employers Mainz in the summer of 2016.

Goalkeeper of Besiktas Loris Karius is seen as he warms up ahead of the Turkish Super Lig match between Bursaspor and Besiktas at the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality Stadium in Bursa,...

According to the Liverpool Echo, Besiktas have the chance to make Karius’s loan spell permanent for a fee of £9.5 million. But it seems unlikely that they will be making any moves to trigger that option-to-buy clause as long as this blonde-haired butterfingers continues to gift-wrap goals for opposition strikers.

Karius’s contract at Liverpool is due to expire in 2021 and, with Alisson Becker, Adrian, Coamhin Kelleher and Kamil Grabara all on the Reds’ books, it will take a dramatic turnaround if he is to ever play for the European champions again.

Loris Karius of Besiktas reacts during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

