'Do better': Former player thinks £15m star should leave 'average' Leicester for PL rivals

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers looks dejected during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on December 8, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City would surely be tempted if Premier League high-flyers Leicester were ready to consider offers for Wilfred Ndidi.

Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Wilfred Ndidi has been encouraged to consider his future at Leicester and a potential switch to Manchester City by Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh, in quotes reported by Brilla.

While Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have enjoyed outstanding campaigns as the beating heart of Liverpool’s midfield, Ndidi will surely come into consideration when the time to choose the PFA Team of the Year arrives.

Three years after his £15 million move to the King Power Stadium, the former Genk enforcer is arguably playing the best football of his career.

 

Ndidi is arguably the most important member of Brendan Rodgers’ squad, even more so than star striker Jamie Vardy, and it is no coincidence that Leicester have failed to win any of their last three Premier League games without the 23-year-old in the team.

Oliseh, a former Nigeria player and coach, believes Ndidi has not even scratched the surface of his potential however and feels that playing under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City would take the tough-tackling ball-winner’s game to a new level.

“The point is that in the past three or four years, maybe five, he has been the best midfielder we have. And he has not just been the best we needed to run with, he has been the best we have,” said the former Juventus, Ajax and Dortmund ace.

Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City with Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on November 9, 2019 in...

“When you see him doing what he’s doing in a club that is average; with all due respect, like Leicester, imagine what Ndidi will do if he was playing at Manchester City.

“Each time I see him play, I have always been impressed (and feel) that he can do much, much better.”

The chances of City making a move for Ndidi next summer, however, look slim. Rodri has got the number six role nailed down at the Etihad while the evergreen Fernandinho recently signed a much-deserved contract extension.

Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City in action with Fabinho of Liverpool and Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

