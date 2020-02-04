'Do better': Former player thinks £15m star should leave 'average' Leicester for PL rivals

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City would surely be tempted if Premier League high-flyers Leicester were ready to consider offers for Wilfred Ndidi.

Wilfred Ndidi has been encouraged to consider his future at Leicester and a potential switch to Manchester City by Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh, in quotes reported by Brilla.

While Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have enjoyed outstanding campaigns as the beating heart of Liverpool’s midfield, Ndidi will surely come into consideration when the time to choose the PFA Team of the Year arrives.

Three years after his £15 million move to the King Power Stadium, the former Genk enforcer is arguably playing the best football of his career.

Ndidi is arguably the most important member of Brendan Rodgers’ squad, even more so than star striker Jamie Vardy, and it is no coincidence that Leicester have failed to win any of their last three Premier League games without the 23-year-old in the team.

Oliseh, a former Nigeria player and coach, believes Ndidi has not even scratched the surface of his potential however and feels that playing under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City would take the tough-tackling ball-winner’s game to a new level.

“The point is that in the past three or four years, maybe five, he has been the best midfielder we have. And he has not just been the best we needed to run with, he has been the best we have,” said the former Juventus, Ajax and Dortmund ace.

“When you see him doing what he’s doing in a club that is average; with all due respect, like Leicester, imagine what Ndidi will do if he was playing at Manchester City.

“Each time I see him play, I have always been impressed (and feel) that he can do much, much better.”

The chances of City making a move for Ndidi next summer, however, look slim. Rodri has got the number six role nailed down at the Etihad while the evergreen Fernandinho recently signed a much-deserved contract extension.