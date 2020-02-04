Chairman admits reported £13m Celtic target can leave on one condition this summer

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic reportedly want Peterborough United's Ivan Toney, as do Brentford, Bristol City and Premier League Bournemouth.

Peterborough United have promised Ivan Toney that he will be free to leave London Road in the summer if The Posh fail to secure promotion with Celtic and Bournemouth showing interest in the prolific striker, as seen on YouTube.

A rangy centre-forward who failed to make the grade at Newcastle United is now thriving while £40 million flop Joelinton toils at St James' Park.

Toney took his tally to 21 goals for the campaign during Peterborough’s 4-1 thrashing of League One title-rivals Ipswich Town on Saturday with another influential display doing his chances of a big-money move no harm whatsoever.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic have scouted the former Northampton Town youngster on a number of occasions recently, with Brentford and Bristol City also showing an interest.

And Peterborough’s outspoken chairman Darragh MacAnthony has now made it clear that, if The Posh miss out on a place in the Championship, he will not stand in Toney’s way if, or when, clubs come calling.

“We made it very clear we weren’t selling Ivan Toney (in January). Ivan wasn’t happy with that, obviously,” MacAnthony said.

“We made it clear to Ivan that he’s our main guy, we’ve offered him a new contract and that if we don’t get promoted we’ll sell him in the summer.

“There will be a host of clubs in the summer (who are interested in him).”

The Sun reports that Toney, who is also a target for Premier League Bournemouth, could cost a staggering £13 million. That would make an in-form number nine the most expensive signing in Celtic’s history, exceeding fellow striker Odsonne Edouard.

Such a sum might be a little rich for The Hoops, unless there are a number of big-name departures from Parkhead in the months ahead.