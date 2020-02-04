Quick links

Celtic

Bristol City

Brentford

Peterborough United

Scottish Premiership

Chairman admits reported £13m Celtic target can leave on one condition this summer

Danny Owen
Neil Lennon head coach of Celtic FC celebrates the victory after the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 7, 2019 in Rome, Italy.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic reportedly want Peterborough United's Ivan Toney, as do Brentford, Bristol City and Premier League Bournemouth.

Ivan Toney of Peterborough United scores his team's first goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Burnley FC and Peterborough United at Turf Moor on January 04, 2020 in Burnley,...

Peterborough United have promised Ivan Toney that he will be free to leave London Road in the summer if The Posh fail to secure promotion with Celtic and Bournemouth showing interest in the prolific striker, as seen on YouTube.

A rangy centre-forward who failed to make the grade at Newcastle United is now thriving while £40 million flop Joelinton toils at St James' Park.

Subscribe

Toney took his tally to 21 goals for the campaign during Peterborough’s 4-1 thrashing of League One title-rivals Ipswich Town on Saturday with another influential display doing his chances of a big-money move no harm whatsoever.

 

According to the Daily Record, Celtic have scouted the former Northampton Town youngster on a number of occasions recently, with Brentford and Bristol City also showing an interest.

And Peterborough’s outspoken chairman Darragh MacAnthony has now made it clear that, if The Posh miss out on a place in the Championship, he will not stand in Toney’s way if, or when, clubs come calling.

“We made it very clear we weren’t selling Ivan Toney (in January). Ivan wasn’t happy with that, obviously,” MacAnthony said.

Peterborough United's Ivan Toney, left, celebrates scoring the opening goal with team-mate George Boyd during the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Peterborough United at...

“We made it clear to Ivan that he’s our main guy, we’ve offered him a new contract and that if we don’t get promoted we’ll sell him in the summer.

“There will be a host of clubs in the summer (who are interested in him).”

The Sun reports that Toney, who is also a target for Premier League Bournemouth, could cost a staggering £13 million. That would make an in-form number nine the most expensive signing in Celtic’s history, exceeding fellow striker Odsonne Edouard.

Such a sum might be a little rich for The Hoops, unless there are a number of big-name departures from Parkhead in the months ahead.

Peterborough United's Ivan Toney celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United and Lincoln City at Weston Homes Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch