'Can hardly wait': 27-year-old captain admits he wants to join Derby

Danny Owen
Derby County manager \ head coach Phillip Cocu during the Pre-Season Friendly between Derby County v Girona at Pride Park Stadium on July 25, 2019 in Derby, England.
Phillip Cocu's Championship underachievers are reportedly set to bring Groningen's Eredivisie captain Mike te Wierik to Pride Park in the summer.

(L-R) Mike te Wierik of FC Groningen, Samir Memisevic of FC Groningen during the Dutch Eredivisie match between FC Groningen and NAC Breda at Hitachi Capital Mobility stadium on December...

Groningen captain Mike te Wierik has admitted that he would struggle to pass up the opportunity to join Derby County when his contract expires in the summer, while speaking to RTV.

The Rams were expected to complete a deal for an experienced Eredivisie defender on the final day of the January transfer window, but it seems they will have to wait until July to put the finishing touches on his transfer.

RTV reports that Te Wierik has already agreed to join Derby ahead of pre-season, where he will link up with fellow Dutchman Phillip Cocu.

 

Speaking after Groningen’s 1-0 defeat to PEC Zwolle over the weekend, the long-serving skipper has made clear that the chance to move to England at the peak of his career is one he cannot afford to let slip through his grasp.

"I am now 27 years old and can hardly wait any longer," said Te Wierik, who has spent his entire career in Holland so far. "(Groningen) also made an excellent offer to me and I am very grateful to them for that, only I now had the option of Derby County next to it.

“I now want to tackle (a chance at Pride Park) with both hands.”

Mike te Wierik of FC Groningen during the Dutch Eredivisie match between FC Groningen and Ajax Amsterdam at Hitachi Capital Mobility stadium on January 26, 2020 in Groningen, The...

On paper at least, Te Wierik will bring experience and leadership on and off the pitch to a team who have often looked directionless and lacking in personality since Cocu replaced Frank Lampard at the helm.

The commanding centre-back - who has completed 88 per cent of his passes this season and makes over four clearances a game on average - certainly looks capable of filling the void created by the acrimonious departure of former Derby captain Richard Keogh.

(L-R) Donny van de Beek of Ajax, Mike te Wierik of FC Groningen during the Dutch Eredivisie match between FC Groningen v Ajax at the Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadion on January 26, 2020...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

