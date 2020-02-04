Agent explains why Rangers and Aston Villa failed to sign £11m man

Burnley's Premier League outcast Matej Vydra is still stuck at Turf Moor, despite January links with Steven Gerrard's Rangers and Dean Smith's Aston Villa.

Rangers and Aston Villa wanted to sign £11 million Burnley outcast Matej Vydra in January, the striker’s agent Ondrei Khovanets has told Sport24.

Despite playing just 100 minutes of Premier League football season, and centre-forward who has failed to score a single goal since September 2018 still had clubs queuing up to end his Turf Moor nightmare in the winter window.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers tried and failed to lure Vydra to Ibrox with time ticking down on deadline day (Daily Record). And relegation-threatened Aston Villa, it seems, were also willing to overlook the Czech international’s dreadful record of four goals in 42 Premier League matches.

“He had offers from Rangers, Aston Villa and one major club from Ukraine,” Khovanets has admitted

“But he wasn't allowed to leave Burnley at the end of January.”

Khovanets points out that Vydra was desperate to leave Sean Dyche’s side behind as he looks to rebuild his reputation ahead of Czech Republic’s upcoming Euro 2020 campaign.

But he might still be in luck.

The Mirror reported on February 3 (page 44) that CSKA Moscow were hoping to offer Vydra a fresh start with the Russian transfer window staying open until later this month.

The £11 million man’s agent has backed up these claims, saying that two clubs from Russia are interested, although he was reluctant to name the other.

Vydra earned only two international caps in the calendar year of 2019 so, if he has ambitions of leading the line for his country at the European championships, a move across the continent might be too good to turn down.