Who is David Stakston? Ragnarok star's age, Instagram and previous roles

Move over Thor, David Stakston is bringing the thunder.

Ragnarok fans are already obsessed with David Stakston!

Netflix has given us so many great shows over the years, there's no doubt. Sure, there are some that have us patiently waiting for new seasons, but arguably, the biggest thrill is when you stumble across a complete gem that was off your radar.

Recently, we've had the likes of The Stranger which suddenly surfaced and secured our total and undivided attention. Similarly, many audiences have just dived into Ragnarok.

This Norwegian-language drama arrived late January and was written by Adam Price.

Set in the fictional town of Edda, the series tackles the overarching issue of climate change, but in such an imaginative and entertaining fashion. We're introduced to a teenage protagonist who has been bestowed with the powers of the mighty Thor to help protect the planet. Obviously, it draws from Norse mythology in a very refreshing way, but let's look deeper into the cast for a moment.

David Stakston in Ragnarok

In Ragnarok, 20-year-old (according to Wikiking) David Stakston does a superb job in the role of Magne.

The character and David's performance have already drawn praise across social media. Check out a selection of tweets below:

I love Magne and Gry soooo much❤ #Ragnarok — Muriel (@mubjrd) February 4, 2020

@netflix please do season 2 of ragnarok. And i love @gisligardarsson playing Vidar amazing performanc. And David Stakson as Magne.#RagnarokNetflix — Bigfarmer123 (@JohannGylfi) February 2, 2020

watched ragnarok and magne is best boy, fjor is a punching bag, the rest of jutul family is perfect??, laurits is loki and turid, erik and sindre betrayed magne; isolde deserved better for caring for the environment tho, the earth should spit her back out in season 2 as a goddess — . ✿ (@elaineh_01) February 1, 2020

Just finished Ragnarok on @netflix and I want more! Had me cheering and screaming for Magne as if I was watching End Game. — Waylon (@ScruffyNerfy) February 4, 2020

this is now a david stakston fan account — ً (@davidstakstons) February 1, 2020

David Stakston: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, David first appeared on screens back in 2015 in the TV series Skam.

Playing the part of Magnus Fossbaken/David, he reprised the role for a couple of years across an impressive nineteen episodes.

It's a romantic drama centred upon teenagers at a school in Oslo dealing with the inconveniences and issues of everyday life. It boasts an incredible 8.7 audience score on IMDb, and yes, it's definitely worth a watch.

As for his next project, we have Ragnarok!

So, he's not been in a great deal, but what he's been in has seriously impressed audiences. We expect to see him back on screens pretty soon thanks to Ragnarok, but as of yet, his IMDb suggests that he's only set to star in a short called Vill ni åka mera so far.

Follow David Stakston on Instagram

If you're a fan of his work in Ragnarok and want to keep up to date with him, it's definitely worth following him on Instagram.

You can find him over at @david.stakston; he currently has just over 1,600 followers.

There are some great snaps and selfies on there to check out, including a bunch of Ragnarok-related posts. Let's hope it scores a second season!

