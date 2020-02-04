Confirmed Newcastle lineup: Bruce goes 5-3-2; reason why two new signings miss out explained

Newcastle United take on Oxford United in the FA Cup tonight.

Newcastle United starting XI: Darlow; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie; Bentaleb, Longstaff, Longstaff; Almiron, Joelinton.

Newcastle United substitutes: Elliot, Clark, Saint-Maximin, Hayden, Fernandez, Atsu, Allan.

Newcastle United are looking to avoid a slip-up tonight as they take on League One side Oxford United in their fourth round FA Cup replay.

A 0-0 draw in the first game was followed up by a 0-0 draw at home to Norwich City on Saturday, meaning Newcastle fans now want to see him goals this evening.

Steve Bruce goes with Karl Darlow in goal tonight, behind a back five of DeAndre Yedlin, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Florian Lejeune and Matt Ritchie.

It's a three-man midfield tonight, as new signing Nabil Bentaleb joins the Longstaff brothers Matty and Sean in Bruce's engine room tonight.

Miguel Almiron now looks to be pushed centrally, supporting Joelinton in a front two; a tactic that didn't exactly work well earlier this season.

Rob Elliot, Ciaran Clark, Allan Saint-Maximin, Isaac Hayden, Federico Fernandez and Christian Atsu are all on the bench, whilst Tom Allan is also named as a substitute.

Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro are unavailable for this game, as they weren't signed to play in the first leg, so can't take part in the second leg.