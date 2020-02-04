Confirmed Liverpool line-up: Cain starts, January signing on the bench

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup this evening.

Liverpool starting XI: Kelleher; Williams, Hoever, Van den Berg, Lewis; Chirivella, Clarkson, Cain; Elliott, Jones, Millar.

Liverpool substitutes: Jaros, Hardy, Gallacher, Dixon-Bonner, Boyes, Bearne, Norris.

Liverpool take on Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup this evening, playing the replay of their fourth-round clash after a 2-2 draw in the first game.

Jurgen Klopp has not only decided to give his first-teamers the night off, but has also given himself the night off as Neil Critchley will take charge of a youthful team tonight.

Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal tonight, behind a back four of Neco Williams, Ki-Jana Hoever, Sepp van den Berg and Adam Lewis, with teenagers throughout the side this evening.

Pedro Chirivella starts in midfield, with Leighton Clarkson and Jake Cain joining the Spaniard in the engine room, meaning Curtis Jones is pushed forward onto the left flank.

Harvey Elliott features on the right, with Liam Millar through the middle as January signing Joe Hardy has to make do with a place on the bench.

Vitezslav Jaros, Tony Gallacher, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Morgan Boyes, Jack Bearne and James Norris make up the rest of the substitutes this evening.