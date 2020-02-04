Charlie Adam comments on Celtic & Rangers title race, claims 27-year-old is a miss

Celtic are seven points ahead of Rangers in the Premiership table.

Charlie Adam thinks Rangers might now find it 'tough to peg back' Celtic's lead in the Premiership title race as he feels Ryan Jack has been a 'mss' for Steven Gerrard's men.

Speaking to The Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live (03/02/20 at 8:50 pm), former Scotland midfielder, Adam, shared his thoughts on the title race between Celtic and Rangers.

"I think Ryan Jack is a miss to them," Adam told BBC Radio 5 Live. "He sets the tone. He sets the level on the intensity of how they want to play. And coming back from the break that they have had, they haven't kicked on. Celtic have kicked on. They have come back and rejuvenated.

"The result against Rangers before the New Year has completely gone. They have moved on. They have come back determined and focused. Like champions do. It was always for Rangers to chase and they are in a bit of a position where it might be tough to peg back. They still have plenty of games to do that.

On the goals drying up: "They lost Morelos through stupidity at the end. And obviously Defoe is a big blow for them because he can nick a goal for them. And after that, they don't have too much that can play through the middle. They have brought Kamberi in from Hibs, who knows the league."

Even though the Gers have a game in hand, they are seven points behind their rivals and it's a sense of last season's problems seemingly repeating themselves once more.

The defeat at struggling Hearts and then the goalless draw at home to Aberdeen are early signs that Rangers are once again going down the same road they don't want to go down on.

Getting back their key players such as, Jack, 27, as he has missed the last two games for his side, who have also been without James Tavernier.

On Wednesday night, Steven Gerrard's men will host Hibernian on home soil and more dropped points from the Gers could just prove to be the final nail in the coffin in regards to the title race.

But Gerrard will want his players to showcase the performance that they produced at Parkhead prior to the winter break because if they can produce that then this title race is nowhere near over.