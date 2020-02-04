Charlie Adam claims he'd drop £37m Liverpool ace for Klopp's 'dream signing'

Liverpool's Mo Salah and PSG's Kylian Mbappe are just two of the standout performers in world football today.

Charlie Adam has claimed that he would drop Mo Salah for Kylian Mbappe if the PSG star were to join Liverpool, as he stated that he would play the Frenchman 'every week'.

Speaking to The Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live (03/02/2020), Adam explained why Mbappe would get into Liverpool's side, whilst his fellow pundit, Chris Sutton, disagreed with his statement.

"I think Firmino is a massive link to how Liverpool play and what they try to do,” Adam told BBC Radio 5 Live. “Salah and Mane have just been sensational. I'd go for Salah [to be dropped for Mbappe if he were to join].

Former Premier League striker, Chris Sutton responded by saying: “What?! That's amazing.”

Adam added: “He [Mbappe] is the next big thing. He knows that himself and he has said that himself. But you would have to go with Salah. It depends where he's going to play. If I am going to spend £150-200 million on Mbappe, he'll be playing every week. Firmino's the favourite [at Liverpool], isn't he?!”

Sutton responded further: “I said he wouldn't get into the Liverpool team, just at this moment. Who would he get in instead of? I don't think he would get in.”

Both are world-class footballers and if Liverpool were to ever secure the services of Mbappe then it would result in the opposition fearing them more than they already do.

As reported previously by The Telegraph, Mbappe is seemingly attracting interest from the soon-to-be Premier League champions, with the 21-year-old being touted as Jurgen Klopp's 'dream signing'.

The Reds already have one of the, if not the best front three in world football and the trio – Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Salah – are ridiculously good in their own ways.

Given the road of utter dominance that Liverpool are going down on, they could perhaps attract any footballer in the world, bar the obvious two, right now or come the summer.

For PSG, Mbappe has been in scintillating form. He has played 25 games in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and supplying his teammates with 13 assists [transfermarkt].

As for Salah, he has played 33 games in all competitions, scoring 18 goals for the Merseyside club, with nine assists to his name [transfermarkt].