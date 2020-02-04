Quick links

Celtic star pictured with strapped up leg in London

Aiden Cusick
Mikey Johnston will be out long-term according to the Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

The Celtic winger Mikey Johnston can be seen with his leg strapped up in London on his latest Instagram story update.

Johnston suffered suspected knee ligament damage during Celtic's win against St Johnstone last week.

Speaking to the BBC afterwards, the Bhoys manager Neil Lennon said the 20-year-old's absence "will be long term".

 

"It was a bad twist," he added.

"It looks like he has twisted the knee and there is a bit of swelling there and ligament damage."

An official diagnosis has yet to be provided by Celtic and that could explain Johnston's trip south.

Johnston initially tried to play on, a decision which Lennon conceded "might have compounded the problem".

Lucky for Celtic, the academy product's position is one in which they are currently well-stocked.

The Bhoys' options also include James Forrest, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Jonny Hayes, Marian Shved, Daniel Arzani and Karamoko Dembele.

Yet the reigning champions were still linked with a couple more wingers, Luke Freeman and Christian Atsu, on deadline day.

But Lennon's failure to bring either player to Celtic Park means the Ulsterman will have to go with what he has got between now and the end of the campaign, unless he decides to enter the free transfer market.

