'Yassss', 'oh my days': Some Celtic fans react to update on 19-year-old

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has issued an injury update regarding Hoops full-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The 19-year-old was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge by Kilmarnock's Alan Power, which led to him being stretchered off, during Celtic's 3-1 win on 22 January.

Frimpong has missed the Bhoys' subsequent wins over Ross County, St Johnstone and Hamilton, and will not be involved against Motherwell on Wednesday night.

However, Lennon has confirmed at his pre-match presser that the Dutchman will step up his injury recovery next week, saying: "We’re hoping he’ll be back in training on Monday."

A few Celtic fans expressed their joy on Twitter over the update:

Frimpong has claimed two goals and four assists since joining Celtic in the summer from reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City.

Having come through the youth ranks at the Etihad Stadium club as a right-back, he has been utilised as a wing-back on occasions at Celtic Park.

With Celtic looking settled and playing well, Frimpong could have a battle on his hands to get back into the team, but should he prove his fitness, Lennon could be faced with a tough call in terms of his team selection.