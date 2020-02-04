'Can make something happen': Manager is thrilled after signing Sunderland player

Sunderland allowed star man Aiden McGeady to swap League One for the Championship with Lee Bowyer's Charlton Athletic snapping up the winger.

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has hailed the club’s signing of Sunderland outcast Aiden McGeady, pointing out that the Ireland international is capable of producing something out of nothing in the Football League.

The veteran winger found himself frozen out of the first-team picture at the Stadium of Light and in need of a fresh start by the time the January transfer window opened up.

McGeady might have been the most naturally gifted footballer in Sunderland’s squad, not to mention their reigning Player of the Year, but a falling out with manager Phil Parkinson, plus a rather ill-advised trip to McDonalds, brought his Black Cats career to a premature end.

But with Charlton dropping like a stone in the Championship, Bowyer had few concerns about snapping up a player capable of winning games on his own at any level.

“I had no doubts,” he told London News Online. “Whatever happens at other clubs is nothing to do with what is going to happen at our club. He was one of the best players in League One last season.

“When they played at our place he was their biggest threat. He scores goals and gets assists and can just make something happen out of nothing. He’ll be a good addition to our squad and he’ll bring us something a little different to what we’ve got. He can play out wide or he can play as a 10.”

Since the start of last season, the former Celtic and Everton enigma produced 20 goals and eight assists in Sunderland colours. And their loss could soon be Charlton’s gain.

With Sunderland scoring just twice in their last four League One matches, you wonder whether Parkinson will end up regretting his decision to force the club’s most influential attacking talent out of the back door.