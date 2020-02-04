'Both fantastic': Yohan Cabaye raves about Arsenal teenager and reported Everton target

Arsenal's William Saliba could be joined in the Premier League by reported Everton target, and St Etienne team-mate, Wesley Fofana.

Arsenal have a star on their hands in young defender William Saliba, the Frenchman’s St Etienne team-mate Yohan Cabaye has told the official Ligue 1 podcast.

By the time the 2020/21 campaign kicks off, a defence that looked tired, old and increasingly error-prone during the death rattle of the Unai Emery era could have been completely transformed.

New signing Pablo Mari, a vocal leader on and off the pitch and a superb passer of the ball, looks every inch a centre-half made for Mikel Arteta. And, in an ideal world, the Spaniard will forge a formidable partnership with an 18-year-old who is yet to even make his debut for The Gunners.

Teenager Saliba joined Arsenal in a £27 million deal last summer before returning to St Etienne on loan until the summer. And Cabaye, the former Newcastle playmaker who has watched Saliba grow from a both into a man with Les Verts, is tipping he, and Everton target Wesley Fofana, for a big future in the game.

“He's like a big man - he's only 18 but he's like a big man. The way he plays, him and Wesley Fofana are both fantastic,” Cabaye said. “The future look bright for them and I hope they continue in the same way.

“He's strong and hopefully he will adapt himself really quickly. In a club like Arsenal with French players I think he can do really well.”

It remains to be seen whether Fofana, a commanding 19-year-old centre-half, joins Saliba in the Premier League next season.

The Daily Star reported in January that Carlo Ancelotti was hoping to bring Fofana to Everton and, given that The Toffees are short of quantity and quality at the back, the former France U17 international would be a welcome addition for the long and short term.