Bombshell about £3.5m Rangers player is worse than it seems

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers won't have their big defender back before March

Rangers boss delivered a bad bit of news during his press conference this morning.

Speaking to media, Gerrard revealed that Filip Helander has suffered an injury setback and is now looking at a further four or five weeks on the sidelines.

Since coming back from the winter break, Rangers have already dropped five huge points in the Scottish Premiership title race as injuries start piling up.

In addition to Helander, Gerrard has also missed James Tavernier and Ryan Jack, while Alfredo Morelos was suspended up until the draw with Aberdeen this past weekend.

And after what happened against the Dons, Helander's absence is much worse than it seems.

The Rangers manager said himself that Nikola Katic, who started in the Sweden centre-back's absence, made a 'real big error' in the chance which led to Sam Cosgrove almost breaking the deadlock.

The Croat has been a little shaky since scoring the winner against Celtic prior to the winter break and Gerrard can only pray that he plays through this rough patch.

George Edmundson is nowhere near experienced enough in Scotland to start every single week in a Gers side competing for the title, so Gerrard is stuck with Katic until Helander is back.

Thing is, if the £3.5 million defender [The Scottish Sun] is out until March at the earliest then the Ibrox side's title bid could sustain major damage in that time.

He is, as fans would call him, a 'bombscare' at the moment and that's why losing Helander is such a big blow; not only is Gerrard without a top centre-half, but they also must persevere with a dodgy one in the mean time.