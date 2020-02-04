'Best scouse midfielder in history': Celtic fans hail teen's goal v Rangers U21s

Celtic drew with Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers in an Under-21 game today.

Luca Connell was minutes away from being Celtic's hero against Rangers Under-21s at the Hummel Training Centre this afternoon.

The 18-year-old, who signed for the Hoops last summer, opened the scoring in today's City of Glasgow Cup clash against the Ibrox youngsters.

The Celtic midfielder fired home from outside the box following a great run by Karamoko Dembele, leaving Rangers' Brian Kinnear with little chance.

It looked set to be the winner, but Ciaran Dickson drew the Gers level with five minutes to go, courtesy of a fortuitous deflection that looped over Bhoys keeper Ryan Mullen.

Connell, who hit the crossbar from a corner earlier in the contest, is yet to make his senior debut for Celtic despite joining last summer, but here's how fans of the Parkhead club reacted to his goal today.

Best scouse midfielder in history — euan_cfc (@euan__cfc) February 4, 2020

Give him a chance in the first team ☘️ #COYBIG — Stephen Murphy (@Stephen_thinks) February 4, 2020

Get in there @lucaconnell son! Mon eh Hoops — Willie Conlon (@WillieC1888) February 4, 2020

Luca Connell needs a chance at the first team different class! — cameron mckenzie (@cameronmcke7) February 4, 2020

Luca Connell at it again, this time in a Glasgow Derby ⚽️#COYBIG https://t.co/dtEPuPjO9U — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 4, 2020

Well done Luca pic.twitter.com/QOc1usqojp — Flamingo Sandals (@FlamingoSandals) February 4, 2020

Keep it up lads. — Celtic for (@gibb_mr) February 4, 2020

Those on the green half of the Old Firm divide had to play most of the second half with 10 men after Ewan Henderson picked up a second yellow card on 56 minutes.

Rangers grew into the game but Celtic seemed comfortable, though Dickson's equaliser is probably what the light Blues deserved in the end.