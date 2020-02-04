Quick links

'Best scouse midfielder in history': Celtic fans hail teen's goal v Rangers U21s

Faro , Portugal - 22 May 2019; Luca Connell poses for a portrait following a Republic of Ireland press conference at The Campus in Quinta do Lago, Faro, Portugal.
Celtic drew with Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers in an Under-21 game today.

Dublin , Ireland - 25 June 2019; Luca Connell poses for a portrait during a Republic of Ireland Under-19 squad press conference at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin.

Luca Connell was minutes away from being Celtic's hero against Rangers Under-21s at the Hummel Training Centre this afternoon.

The 18-year-old, who signed for the Hoops last summer, opened the scoring in today's City of Glasgow Cup clash against the Ibrox youngsters.

The Celtic midfielder fired home from outside the box following a great run by Karamoko Dembele, leaving Rangers' Brian Kinnear with little chance.

It looked set to be the winner, but Ciaran Dickson drew the Gers level with five minutes to go, courtesy of a fortuitous deflection that looped over Bhoys keeper Ryan Mullen.

 

Connell, who hit the crossbar from a corner earlier in the contest, is yet to make his senior debut for Celtic despite joining last summer, but here's how fans of the Parkhead club reacted to his goal today.

Those on the green half of the Old Firm divide had to play most of the second half with 10 men after Ewan Henderson picked up a second yellow card on 56 minutes.

Rangers grew into the game but Celtic seemed comfortable, though Dickson's equaliser is probably what the light Blues deserved in the end.

Bolton Wanderers' Luca Connell during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Bolton Wanderers at Liberty Stadium on March 2, 2019 in Swansea, Wales.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

