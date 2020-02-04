BBC pundit stunned by what Leeds did on Monday

Leeds United signed the highly-rated striker last week.

Noel Whelan has criticised Marcelo Bielsa's decision to allow Jean-Kevin Augustin play for Leeds United's Under-23 side on Monday.

The Leeds youngsters drew 2-2 with Sheffield Wednesday in a game which saw the Leipzig loanee make his first appearance in a Whites shirt.

Augustin joined Leeds to rival Patrick Bamford up front and was taken off after 45 minutes in a pre-arranged decision, but footage from social media appeared to show the 22-year-old French hitman moving gingerly as he left the field at half-time.

An injury to Augustin would be an absolute disaster in light of Bamford's struggles in the 1-0 defeat by Wigan Athletic at Elland Road this past weekend.

And former Leeds striker Whelan can't believe that his old side risked him in a youth game.

He said on BBC's The Monday Night club on February 3: "Augustin took a knock but he’s okay. But you’re running a big risk there. What if he had been injured? We’d be left with just one striker!

“It’s just says to me… ridiculous, when you’ve got a new striker who’s playing for the Under-23s if he’s not match ready, what are Leeds thinking?”

Whelan is right - it is ridiculous.

Bielsa controversially left him out of the squad for the Wigan defeat and it would've looked very, very bad had the 'knock' been a bit more serious than it seemingly is.

Bamford missed a whole host of clear-cut chances against the Latics and, with only a three-point cushion in the top two, Leeds don't have the luxury of risking Augustin in what was essentially a nothing game in comparison to senior Championship matches at this stage of the season.

Their promotion hopes might well hinge on Augustin being a success story in West Yorkshire and Bielsa must not take needless risks.