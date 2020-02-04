Barry Ferguson claims Rangers only have 5 players who are game-changers or winners

Rangers dropped more valuable points over the weekend.

Barry Ferguson thinks that only Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Steven Davis, Allan McGregor and to a certain extent James Tavernier are the only game-changers and match-winners Rangers have.

Speaking to PLZ Soccer, Ferguson was reacting to Rangers dropping more points over the weekend, as he believes manager, Steven Gerrard, will be 'concerned' with what he is seeing.

"Well if you look at game-changers, I think there's only two in the team, stroke three," Ferguson told PLZ Soccer. "Morelos and Ryan Kent.

"When they are getting closely marked then it's up to others to go and step up to the mark. And also in terms of the winning mentality, the desire and the hunger. You have got Steven Davis, who has won trophies before and Allan McGregor. And Tav [Tavernier] to a certain point because he's a captain. You would expect him to be a leader in the dressing room.

"But then I look at the rest of the squad, I don't really see it and that must be a concern to the manager."

The early signs since Rangers' return from the winter break is one that will worry those associated with the Ibrox club, but they can change that feeling with a couple of wins.

Tavernier and Ryan Jack are returning to action, Alfredo Morelos has returned back from suspension, and if though he didn't have his shooting boots on against Aberdeen, it won't be too long before he showcases his true worth again.

It just seems as though Rangers are missing a spark and a push. Usually, they rely on a Morelos or a Kent to produce that magic but it's clear that more is needed from others.

Florian Kamberi, who was a deadline-day signing, will be hoping he can provide that much-needed spark that Steven Gerrard needs - he came off the bench during the goalless draw against Aberdeen over the weekend.

Nonetheless, the Gers will now turn their attention to Hibernian and trying to get back to winning ways against Jack Ross's side on Wednesday night.