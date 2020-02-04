Quick links

Arsenal star says he has no regrets over joining Gunners, despite criticism

Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mesut Ozil reached a milestone for Arsenal at the weekend.

The German international played in his 250th Arsenal game, in the 0-0 draw at Burnley.

Ozil joined Arsenal in 2013 in a dramatic transfer deadline day deal from Real Madrid. The Emirates hasn't seen a big money late move on this scale since.

 

It would be fair to say Ozil's time at Arsenal has been mixed. He won two FA Cups, but Arsenal have declined from title challengers to a team currently sitting in the bottom half of the table.

Ozil has seen plenty of criticism too, even from his own fans, and was ostracised for a brief period by former manager Unai Emery.

Despite the highs and the sometimes crushing lows, Ozil says he has no regrets.

Ozil is back in favour under Mikel Arteta, and remains under contract with Arsenal until 2021.

His commitment appears unwavering, and Arsenal need more of that between now and the end of the season.

Arsenal are in 10th place at present, 10 points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

