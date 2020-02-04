Arsenal star says he has no regrets over joining Gunners, despite criticism

Mesut Ozil reached a milestone for Arsenal at the weekend.

Mesut Ozil reached a milestone for Arsenal at the weekend.

The German international played in his 250th Arsenal game, in the 0-0 draw at Burnley.

Ozil joined Arsenal in 2013 in a dramatic transfer deadline day deal from Real Madrid. The Emirates hasn't seen a big money late move on this scale since.

It would be fair to say Ozil's time at Arsenal has been mixed. He won two FA Cups, but Arsenal have declined from title challengers to a team currently sitting in the bottom half of the table.

Ozil has seen plenty of criticism too, even from his own fans, and was ostracised for a brief period by former manager Unai Emery.

Despite the highs and the sometimes crushing lows, Ozil says he has no regrets.

Ozil is back in favour under Mikel Arteta, and remains under contract with Arsenal until 2021.

His commitment appears unwavering, and Arsenal need more of that between now and the end of the season.

Arsenal are in 10th place at present, 10 points behind fourth placed Chelsea.