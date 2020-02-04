Report: 'Outstanding' 23-year-old on Arsenal radar set for decision on future

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been credited with interest in Leicester City's James Maddison.

A player heavily linked with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal amongst other teams is reportedly set to sign a new contract at his club, according to The Telegraph.

James Maddison has been a revelation at Leicester City this season, with nine goals and three assists from 30 appearances in all competitions, including six and three in 24 Premier League games (Transfermarkt).

The 23-year-old joined Leicester in the summer of 2018 from Norwich City for a reported £20million fee (BBC Sport) and has 16 goals and 10 assists from 68 appearances, so it's little surprise that he has been linked with other clubs.

Arsenal and Manchester United have been credited with an interest by The Telegraph, while the Daily Star claimed back in October that the Gunners' North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly keen on the midfielder (5 October 2019, page 51).

However, the Telegraph report claims that Maddison's representatives are in advanced negotiations with Leicester over a lucrative long-term deal for the England international, with the Foxes keen to conclude talks over the mid-winter break.

The report adds that this new deal will include a pay rise on his current £55,000-per-week salary to reflect Maddison importance to Brendan Rodgers' squad and is not expected to include a release clause, which will strengthen the Foxes' hand in the summer, though they are keen on him playing a big part in their future.

England manager Gareth Southgate has been just one of many to praise Maddison's abilities, being quoted by Leicester Live as saying in November: "He’s a player of outstanding technical ability.

"He has an eye for an incisive pass, his set-play delivery is world class, absolutely top. With his club now he is in a position as a number eight that he’s really learning more and more about work off the ball."