Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Direct set for February 2020 according to leaker

A leaker claims that an Animal Crossing New Horizons focused Nintendo Direct is set for February 2020.

There were a couple of major Nintendo announcements in January with the reveal of DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield, and Byleth as the newest character roster fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. However, there's reportedly more for Switch gamers to anticipate this month with a leaker claiming that there will be two Nintendo Directs this February 2020 with one of them being dedicated to Animal Crossing New Horizons.

2020 is poised to be one of the best years in gaming with fantastic titles to look forward to including The Last Of Us 2 and Cyberpunk 2077. Yet, from a Nintendo Switch perspective, one of the most anticipated games is March's Animal Crossing New Horizons.

There hasn't been a ton of gameplay shown for the upcoming Switch exclusive, but that doesn't mean Nintendo have been shabby in their marketing as they're releasing a themed console plus an assortment of unique pre-order bonuses.

With its release date quickly approaching, it'd make sense for Nintendo to conduct a roughly 30-minute exhibit to showcase its many features.

The leaker is Zippo, and the claim was shared on Twitter by Spieltimes and Nintendo Soup journalist, Sabi.

Zippo's post claims there will be two Nintendo Directs this month, and they seem to hint that one of them will be focused on Animal Crossing.

A reliable friend of mine, Zippo, is claiming that there will be two directs this month, for obvious reasons. pic.twitter.com/rrP6NAQaJg — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) February 3, 2020

Two Nintendo Directs would be similar to January where there was the Pokémon showing and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character reveal.

One dedicated to Animal Crossing New Horizons wouldn't be shocking considering its release date is in March, as well as because Nintendo is clearly invested with it even receiving its own Switch console variant.

There's no telling what the other hypothetical Nintendo Direct could reveal. There's been talk about possibly more Wii U ports being announced, so perhaps there's that.

We'll just have to wait and see if this leak ultimately comes to fruition.