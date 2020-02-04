'An incredible prospect': Mourinho raves about one Spurs youngster

Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn scored on his debut for Jose Mourinho's side.

Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur before the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Southampton, England.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football London that Steven Bergwijn is an ‘incredible, exciting prospect’.

Bergwijn only joined Spurs towards the end of the transfer window, but was quickly thrown into their starting line-up by Mourinho and he showcased his talents.

Bergwijn scored Tottenham’s first goal as they picked up a 2-0 win over Manchester City at the weekend.

 

And when asked to rate Tottenham’s transfer window, Mourinho raved about the potential that Bergwijn has.

“We got a very good player in Steven, we got a good kid with good potential to develop in Gedson [Fernandes],” he said.

“I would say we also lost a fantastic player, because people cannot judge Christian [Eriksen] for the last season, he has to be judged for six seasons where he showed in club and the Premier League his top quality.

“We found our balance there, lost a fantastic midfield player, got a very exciting attacking winger and a young boy in midfielder who can give us solutions.

Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

“Without injuries, I would say ‘yes, good’. One player who gave six years is leaving but an incredible, exciting prospect is coming. I would say, ‘Very very good’.”

Bergwijn has certainly made an exciting start at Spurs, and he will be looking to push on in the coming weeks.

The 22-year-old still showed signs that his fitness needs developing on debut, as he pulled up with cramp at one stage.

But Tottenham will be hugely encouraged by their new signing’s start, as Mourinho looks to build a dangerous attack even without the injured Harry Kane.

Bergwijn is ineligible tomorrow, when Tottenham take on Southampton in an FA Cup replay, but is likely to be back in Mourinho's side's for their next Premier League match against Aston Villa at the weekend. 

