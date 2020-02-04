Quick links

'Absolutely gutted': 6'4 Celtic player sends message after doing ligaments

Jack Hendry of Celtic arrives at the stadium prior to the Betfred Scottish League Cup Semi Final between Heart of Midlothian FC and Celtic FC on October 28, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Celtic's Jack Hendry is looking at three months out.

Hendry Jack of Celtic tries to find his teammates during the UEFA Champions League 3rd Qualifying round second leg match AEK FC vs Celtic FC at the Olympic Stadium of Athens , on 14...

Celtic centre-back Jack Hendry has admitted on Instagram that he's 'absolutely gutted' to be sidelined.

Hendry joined A-League side Melbourne City on loan last month but suffered a potentially season-ending injury on only his second appearance for the Aussie side.

The 24-year-old, who joined Celtic in 2018, sustained knee ligament damage in the final 10 seconds of his side's 3-1 defeat by Adelaide United this past weekend.

According to The Scottish Sun, Hendry will miss the next three months at a minimum after undergoing knee surgery on Monday.

 

Here's how the towering player reacted to the setback on Instagram:

Hendry hasn't been a very popular figure among Celtic fans since joining from Dundee, but some supporters of the Parkhead club expressed their sympathies toward him on Twitter this past weekend.

It's very difficult to not feel sorry for the big man, considering it happened in the final 10 seconds of his second game on his A-League adventure.

But the report from The Scottish Sun did suggest that he could still play again for Melbourne before the season is out, with their campaign ending in May.

Jack Hendry of Celtic heads at goal during the Scottish Premier League between Celtic and Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on May 9, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

