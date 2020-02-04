'Absolutely gutted': 6'4 Celtic player sends message after doing ligaments

Celtic's Jack Hendry is looking at three months out.

Celtic centre-back Jack Hendry has admitted on Instagram that he's 'absolutely gutted' to be sidelined.

Hendry joined A-League side Melbourne City on loan last month but suffered a potentially season-ending injury on only his second appearance for the Aussie side.

Subscribe

The 24-year-old, who joined Celtic in 2018, sustained knee ligament damage in the final 10 seconds of his side's 3-1 defeat by Adelaide United this past weekend.

According to The Scottish Sun, Hendry will miss the next three months at a minimum after undergoing knee surgery on Monday.

Here's how the towering player reacted to the setback on Instagram:

Hendry hasn't been a very popular figure among Celtic fans since joining from Dundee, but some supporters of the Parkhead club expressed their sympathies toward him on Twitter this past weekend.

It's very difficult to not feel sorry for the big man, considering it happened in the final 10 seconds of his second game on his A-League adventure.

But the report from The Scottish Sun did suggest that he could still play again for Melbourne before the season is out, with their campaign ending in May.