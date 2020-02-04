Quick links

£50m star who reportedly wants Liverpool move now admits there's interest in him

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Red Bull Arena on December 16, 2018 in...
Liverpool and Chelsea are both said to be interested in snapping up Timo Werner in the summer.

Timo Werner of Leipzig looks on after the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on December 19, 2018 in Munich, Germany.

Reported Liverpool and Chelsea target (BILD) Timo Wener has admitted to Kicker that there is interest forming in him.

Werner has been in brilliant form this season, with Liverpool’s and Chelsea’s attention now said to be on him.

BILD claim that the Reds are interested in doing business with Leipzig for the German forward, who is keen to move to Anfield.

The German paper say that the striker, who has a £50 million release clause, would like a Liverpool move over a Chelsea one, as Merseyside is his ‘preferred destination’ now.

 

And Werner has suggested that a switch to Liverpool could appeal to him with his latest comments.

“When you score 20 goals as a 23-year-old in a season then, of course, there is interest. That's clear,” he told Kicker.

“But, right now, I am not thinking about what happens in the future.

“We are going into many important games. That's what I want to focus on now. I can still contemplate my future later.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and 1. FC Union Berlin at Red Bull Arena on January 18, 2020 in...

“What do you say if a club comes knocking in the next two weeks, a club which is one of the favourites to win the Champions League and makes an incredible offer? Most likely every player would think about it.”

If Werner was to move to Liverpool it could require a slight tweak in their system to accommodate him.

Werner is a very different type of striker to Roberto Firmino, as he likes to play on the shoulder of the last man.

The German international’s pace and directness could make him the ideal fit for Liverpool’s system though.

And if he scores at the same rate in England as he has in Germany then he would be a fine addition to Klopp’s side.

