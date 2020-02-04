£22m star claims that he can't play up-front for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur striker Heung-Min Son has scored two goals in his last two games.

Heung-Min Son has claimed in the Daily Mirror that he cannot play as an out and out striker for Tottenham Hotspur in Harry Kane’s absence.

Spurs are short of options up-front, after failing to land the striker that Jose Mourinho appeared to want in the January transfer window.

Lucas Moura is currently leading the line for Spurs, with Kane out injured for the foreseeable future.

There has been suggestions that Son could also do a job as a central striker.

But the south Korean doesn’t feel that he can play in the position that Lucas is right now.

“Lucas Moura can play striker,” he said. “I can play striker, but not as a No.9 striker. But Lucas is doing an amazing job with his position. All we can do is try to give our best in our position always and I think this is the most important thing.

“Lucas is doing an amazing job. He is running, he is trying to win the headers and we can’t compare with Harry because Harry is a proper No.9, but we have options.

“It is good to have some more options because Lucas is different to me and I’m different to Lucas.”

Son has been a permanent starter for Tottenham so far under Mourinho, and his position was actually changed at the weekend.

Son switched from the left-flank to the right-wing in Tottenham’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City, and he scored for Mourinho’s men.

Son now has two goals in his last two games, and Tottenham will hope that the £22 million forward (Guardian) has found his scoring groove, as they look to close the gap on the top four in the coming weeks.