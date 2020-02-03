Zombie Army 4 Dead War: Pre-order bonuses for Xbox One and PC

The Xbox One and PC pre-order bonuses for the soon to be released Zombie Army 4 Dead War.

Zombie Army 4 Dead War lands on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store on February 4th. This means you still have some time to pre-order the game for some bonuses. Whether that be the Standard Edition, Deluxe or the Super Deluxe mega-expensive option, this article will tell you everything you need to know.

Set in 1946, Zombie Army 4 Dead War is another pulpy and fun horror romp that brings Hitler back. There'll be a ton of DLC content to support it post-launch, but at its core the game will be an enjoyable co-op experience for everyone who enjoys spraying bullets into the living dead. And who doesn't love doing just that?

For you groovy soldiers willing to enter a 1940s Zombieland to cast Hitler back to hell, below you'll discover everything you need to know about its pre-order bonuses and different digital versions for Xbox One and PC.

Zombie Army 4 Dead War pre-order bonuses

The pre-order bonus for Zombie Army 4 Dead War on Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store is an additional playable character.

This additional playable character is named the Undead Airman.

Rebellion's price for the Standard Edition of Zombie Army 4 Dead War is £39.99. However, there are other versions available if you're willing spend more to receive more in return.

Zombie Army 4 Dead War Deluxe and Super Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe and Super Deluxe editions for Zombie Army 4 Dead War cost £49.99 and £64.99 respectively.

With the same pre-order bonus as the Standard Edition, the Deluxe version comes with the following extras:

ADDITIONAL WEAPON SKIN PACK

Weapon Skins: Solid Gold

ADDITIONAL WEAPON BUNDLE

Weapon Bundle: FG-42 Semi-auto Rifle (Includes 1 Weapon, 2 Charms, 2 Bespoke Weapon Skins)

ADDITIONAL CHARACTER OUTFIT BUNDLE

Character Outfit: Undercover Karl (1 Costume, 2 Hats)

As for the meatier Super Deluxe version, it comes with the following:

ZOMBIE ARMY 4: SEASON PASS, INCLUDING;

3 ADDITIONAL LEVELS

Experience blood-curdling new campaign missions for 1-4 players.

4 CHARACTER PACKS

New playable characters to be used in any mode.

9 WEAPON BUNDLES

Weapon bundles including new weapons, charms, skins and more.

5 WEAPON SKIN PACKS

Customise your weapons, with effects ranging from wrapping paper to hot lava.

4 CHARACTER OUTFIT BUNDLES

Dress up your characters with new outfits and hats.

Zombie Army 4 Dead War launches for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Epic Games Store on February 4th, 2020.